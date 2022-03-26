‘Photo maine kheenchi’: Smriti Irani demands credit, Twitter user says ‘someone seems to have got confused between Ir-ani and ANI’?

Chandigarh, March 26
A picture featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nitin Gadkari, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and BJP's National President JP Nadda taken at the oath-taking ceremony of Yogi Adityanath by Union Minister Smriti Irani has raked a row over its credit.
Union Minister Smriti Irani’s tweet asking for the credit of the photo has gone viral on social media.
photo maine kheenchi credit @ANI ko gaya 😔 pic.twitter.com/gYW3u8mGSA— Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) March 26, 2022
Someone seems to have got confused between Ir-ani and Ani? 🫣🤪— Ashu (@muglikar_) March 26, 2022
यह तो सरासर ग़लत बात है..आप साधारण नागरिक होते हुये एक ऐतिहासिक फ़ोटो की Credit ले रहे हो और उधर राजकुमार/राजकुमारी ने एक ऐतिहासिक पार्टी “फूँक” दी पर फिर भी आज तक Credit नहीं ली😇— Major Surendra Poonia (@MajorPoonia) March 26, 2022
NFT bana lena tha mam.— Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) March 26, 2022
Take the licensing money and donate to me 🤑🥹🙏— Rahul Roushan (@rahulroushan) March 26, 2022
Smriti Irani claimed that the photo was cliked by her and a newspaper wrongly attributed it to ANI.
All top BJP leaders are seen sitting in the picture during the oath-taking ceremony of Yogi Adityanath as he took over as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh for second term.
