‘Photo maine kheenchi’: Smriti Irani demands credit, Twitter user says ‘someone seems to have got confused between Ir-ani and ANI’?

Chandigarh, March 26

A picture featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nitin Gadkari, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and BJP's National President JP Nadda taken at the oath-taking ceremony of Yogi Adityanath by Union Minister Smriti Irani has raked a row over its credit.

Union Minister Smriti Irani’s tweet asking for the credit of the photo has gone viral on social media.

photo maine kheenchi credit @ANI ko gaya 😔 pic.twitter.com/gYW3u8mGSA — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) March 26, 2022

Someone seems to have got confused between Ir-ani and Ani? 🫣🤪 — Ashu (@muglikar_) March 26, 2022

यह तो सरासर ग़लत बात है..आप साधारण नागरिक होते हुये एक ऐतिहासिक फ़ोटो की Credit ले रहे हो और उधर राजकुमार/राजकुमारी ने एक ऐतिहासिक पार्टी “फूँक” दी पर फिर भी आज तक Credit नहीं ली😇 — Major Surendra Poonia (@MajorPoonia) March 26, 2022

NFT bana lena tha mam. — Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) March 26, 2022

Take the licensing money and donate to me 🤑🥹🙏 — Rahul Roushan (@rahulroushan) March 26, 2022

Smriti Irani claimed that the photo was cliked by her and a newspaper wrongly attributed it to ANI.

All top BJP leaders are seen sitting in the picture during the oath-taking ceremony of Yogi Adityanath as he took over as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh for second term.