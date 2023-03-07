 ‘I won't spare anyone if’, Lalu's daughter Rohini Acharya warns Centre amid CBI questioning : The Tribune India

‘I won't spare anyone if’, Lalu's daughter Rohini Acharya warns Centre amid CBI questioning

CBI has filed chargesheet last year, against former Bihar CMs Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, their daughter Misa Bharti and 13 others in the land-for-jobs scam

‘I won't spare anyone if’, Lalu's daughter Rohini Acharya warns Centre amid CBI questioning

Former Union Railways Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav. ANI Photo



ANI

New Delhi, March 7

Hours after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) started questioning Lalu Prasad Yadav in the land-for-jobs case, the former Bihar CM's daughter Rohini Acharya alleged that her father is being "harassed".

Taking to Twitter, she said that if anything happens to her father, she will "not spare anyone".

"My father is being constantly harassed. If anything happens to him, I will not spare anyone. It's not right that my father is being mistreated. It will be remembered. Time is powerful, and has many strengths. This has to be remembered," Rohini Acharya said in a tweet on Tuesday.

"If my father undergoes any suffering because of all this, I will shake the chair in Delhi. Now the limit of enduring has passed," she added in a subsequent tweet.

Earlier in the day, CBI started questioning former Union Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, in connection with the land-for-jobs case at the Pandara parak residence of Lalu Yadav's daughter Misa Bharti.

Misa Bharti is a Rajya Sabha member. Lalu Yadav's family said that they will cooperate in the investigation.

Earlier on Monday, CBI reached the residence of former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi in Patna in the alleged case.

CBI had filed the chargesheet in October last year, against former Bihar chief ministers Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, their daughter Misa Bharti and 13 others in the land-for-jobs scam.

The chargesheet stated that during the investigation, it was found that the accused in conspiracy with the then GM Central Railways and CPO, Central Railways engaged persons as substitutes in lieu of land either in their name or in the name of their close relatives.

This land was acquired at prices lower than the prevailing circle rate and much lower than the market rate. It was also alleged that the candidates have used false TC and submitted false attested documents to the Ministry of Railways, said the CBI statement.

The alleged scam occurred between 2004 and 2009 when Lalu Yadav was the Railway Minister. Apart from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief, the chargesheet also includes the name of the then Railway General Manager.

CBI stated that the investigation had revealed that the candidates were considered for their engagement without any need for substitutes and there was no urgency for their appointment which was one of the main criteria behind the engagement of substitutes and they joined their duties much later from the approval of their appointment and they were subsequently regularised.

There were several anomalies found in the applications of the candidates and the documents that were enclosed due to which the applications should not have been processed and their engagement should not have been approved but it was done.

Further, in most of the cases, the candidates joined their jobs in their respective divisions on many later dates which defeated the purpose of appointment of substitutes and in some cases, the candidates could not clear their medical examination under the required category to which their engagement was made and subsequently, they were considered and appointed on the posts where inferior/lower medical category was required, said the CBI.

Recently on February 27, while taking cognizance of the CBI chargesheet, Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court issued summons against Lalu, his wife Rabri Devi and 14 others in connection with an alleged land-for-job scam.  

#Central Bureau of Investigation CBI #lalu prasad yadav #social media #twitter

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Watch: Women body builders pose in bikini in front of Lord Hanuman's idol

2
Haryana

Haryana IAS officer alleges extortion bid

3
Trending

Do you know why there is a X symbol behind the last coach of a train; Find out the answer

4
Himachal

Himachal Cabinet okays excise policy; state to get new category of liquor

5
Nation

Hot weather conditions: PM Modi chairs high-level meet to review preparedness for this summer

6
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's parents sit on dharna outside Punjab Vidhan Sabha, demand justice

7
Nation

Excise policy case: Manish Sisodia to be lodged in Tihar Jail no. 1; allowed to carry Bhagavad Gita, spectacles, pen and medicines

8
Nation

15 Hindu students from Pakistan's Punjab University injured after being stopped from celebrating Holi

9
Punjab

Notices issued to Badals, Punjab ex-DGP Sumedh Saini, others in Kotkapura police firing case

10
Himachal

5 die as SUV rams into pedestrians in Himachal Pradesh's Dharampur

Don't Miss

View All
No water guns, no colour, Gurugram to shower petals this Holi
Haryana

No water guns, no colour, Gurugram to shower petals this Holi

Diljit Dosanjh says 'film ch kamaal kam kita Prineeti ji ne' as they wrap up shoot for Imtiaz Ali’s Chamkila
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh says 'film ch kamaal kam kita Parineeti ji ne' as they wrap up shoot for Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila

In a message of religious harmony, Muslim couple married on Hindu temple premises in Shimla’s Rampur
Himachal

In a message of religious harmony, Muslim couple married on Hindu temple premises in Shimla's Rampur

Beware! ‘Fake accident’ gang active in city
Jalandhar

Beware! 'Fake accident' gang active in Jalandhar

Arrested in Rohtak with illegal weapons, trainee SI suspended
Haryana

Arrested in Rohtak with illegal weapons, trainee SI suspended

Viral video: Bhopal man invites mob of crows by making their sound, Internet calls him desi Itachi
Trending

Viral video: Bhopal man invites mob of crows by making their cawing sound, Internet calls him desi Itachi

Punjabi women perform Gidha on famous Latin song ‘Gasolina’, video goes viral
Trending

Punjabi women perform Gidha on famous Latin song 'Gasolina', video goes viral

Why young hearts are under attack
Features Variety

Why young hearts are under attack

Top News

Enforcement Directorate to question Manish Sisodia in Tihar Jail

Enforcement Directorate questions Manish Sisodia in Tihar Jail

The federal probe agency also makes a fresh arrest in the ca...

Rs 425 cr worth drugs seized from Iranian boat off Gujarat coast

Iranian boat with 61kg drugs seized off Gujarat coast

The operation was carried out on Monday night

Congress to boycott Punjab Vidhan Sabha 'till CM Bhagwant Mann apologises'

Congress to boycott Punjab Vidhan Sabha 'till CM Bhagwant Mann apologises': Partap Bajwa

Says the Congress will participate in the House proceedings ...

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents sit on dharna outside Punjab Vidhan Sabha, demand justice

Sidhu Moosewala's parents sit on dharna outside Punjab Vidhan Sabha, demand justice

Later, Moosewala’s parents lift the dharna after assurance b...

Class 10 students from Rajasthan had threatened to kill Sidhu Moosewala's father before April 25; minor arrested

Class 10 student from Rajasthan who had threatened to kill Sidhu Moosewala's father arrested


Cities

View All

ITBP jawan falls to death during scuffle in hospital in Amritsar

ITBP jawan falls to death during scuffle in hospital in Amritsar

IAF man loses bike, mobile to robbers in Amritsar village

4 held in 3-month-old dacoity case in Amritsar

Goindwal prison viral video: Jail officials to be released on bail

Jandiala Police nab 7 for mobile tower battery theft

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

Parking contract fraud rocks Chandigarh MC House meet

Parking contract fraud rocks Chandigarh MC House meet

Members vow to slash sewerage cess to 10% in Chandigarh

16 junctions in Mohali to turn into roundabouts

Sarpanches' dharna: Cycle track coming up near Panchkula border bears brunt of protesters

STA driver in Vigilance net with Rs 10,000 bribe in Chandigarh

Enforcement Directorate to question Manish Sisodia in Tihar Jail

Enforcement Directorate questions Manish Sisodia in Tihar Jail

Worried about country’s sorry state of affairs, not Manish Sisodia or Satyendar Jain: Kejriwal

‘Tell him not to drive’, Delhi Police's witty response to Zomato’s tweet about a customer asking it to deliver bhang

Excise policy case: Delhi court sends bizman Amandeep Dhall to judicial custody

‘Did not meet our expectations’: Hindi publishers on sales during New Delhi World Book Fair

16-year-old flees children’s home; ashram, CWC officials trade barbs

16-year-old flees children's home; ashram, CWC officials trade barbs

Suicide victim's kin say no FIR yet; Police Commissioner seeks report

Missing wheat: Officials yet to file complaint

Receiving less grain, allege depots' body

Satinder Sartaj sets the stage on fire at Virsa Hoshiarpur Da fair

Ludhiana police bust gang of fraudsters who impersonated as cops to dupe unemployed youth

Ludhiana police bust gang of fraudsters who impersonated cops to dupe unemployed youth

ASI’s son, 4 others nabbed for robbing PAU prof of car

Teen shot at near Jandiali village

MC nambardar nabbed for taking Rs 1,000 bribe

Residents protest against ‘non-disbursal’ of wheat

Building violations rampant in Patiala

Building violations rampant in Patiala

Patiala MC staff allege misbehaviour by official, skip work, stage protest

Gang of robbers held with arms in Patiala

Experts dwell on investor awareness at Punjabi University, Patiala

Punjabi University, Patiala, granted patent for nutraceutical products