I2U2 grouping of India, Israel, UAE, US expresses commitment to deepen economic partnership

PTI

New York, September 21

The I2U2 grouping of India, Israel, the UAE and the US has expressed commitment to deepening their economic partnership and has taken stock of current projects in agriculture and clean energy and reviewed potential projects to help the group's objectives.

The group met here on Tuesday on the margins of the United Nations General Assembly Meeting.

According to a statement from the US State Department, Under Secretary of State Jose W Fernandez met with his I2U2 Group counterparts India's Ministry of External Affairs Economic Relations Secretary Dammu Ravi, Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs Director General Alon Ushpiz and United Arab Emirates Minister of State Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh.

"The group expressed its commitment to deepening the economic partnership among the four countries. They took stock of current projects in agriculture and clean energy and reviewed potential projects to help further the group's objectives," it said.

The group looks forward to building on the success of the Leaders' Summit in July, the statement added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of Israel Yair Lapid, President of the UAE Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and US President Joe Biden participated in the first Leaders' Summit of I2U2, held virtually in July this year.

The I2U2 Grouping was conceptualised during the meeting of the foreign ministers of the four countries held in October 2021.

A joint statement issued after the summit said "this unique grouping of countries aims to harness the vibrancy of our societies and entrepreneurial spirit to tackle some of the greatest challenges confronting our world, with a particular focus on joint investments and new initiatives in water, energy, transportation, space, health, and food security".

