Bhind/New Delhi, May 29
An Apache attack helicopter of the Indian Air Force made a "precautionary landing" near Bhind in Madhya Pradesh on Monday, an IAF official said.
There was no casualty, he said.
"The aircraft was on a normal routine training mission. The pilot did the precautionary landing near Bhind," an IAF spokesperson said in Delhi.
Precautionary landing means there could have been some minor issues, due to which the aircraft was landed as a precaution, officials said.
The incident took place at around 8.45 am, the IAF spokesperson said.
No harm was caused to any person or material, he said, adding the aircraft is being currently examined.
Earlier, Chambal Zone Inspector General of Police S Saxena told PTI that there was no fatality or injury in the landing (process).
Some videos went viral on social media platforms in which a number of people were seen gathered near the aircraft.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
GSLV-F12 successfully places 2G navigation satellite into intended orbit: ISRO
NVS-01 would augment the country's regional navigation syste...
IAF aircraft makes precautionary landing near Bhind in MP
No casualty reported
Wrestlers will be allowed to protest at any suitable place other than Jantar Mantar: Delhi Police
This comes a day after the Delhi Police clear the sit-in sit...
Punjab-born gangster Amarpreet ‘Chucky' Samra shot dead in Canada as he comes out of wedding reception in Vancouver
Samra was listed by @cfseubc among 11 dreaded criminals who ...
4 armed men loot Rs 40 lakh from petrol pump in Punjab’s Sirhind
The men fire at the salesmen who were going to deposit the m...