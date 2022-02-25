IAF Chief V R Chaudhari asks commanders to ensure operational readiness of all weapon systems

New Delhi, February 25
Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari on Friday asked commanders to ensure operational readiness of all platforms, weapon systems and assets.
“He stressed on the need for root cause analysis of all accidents and incidents, improving maintenance practices to boost mission effectiveness besides maintaining impregnable physical and cyber security at all times,” the Defence Ministry’s statement said.
The IAF Chief was addressing the Western Air Command’s Commanders Conclave, which ended on Thursday.
“He praised Western Air Command for the quantum of flying carried out and urged all commanders to continue their efforts towards providing a safe operational flying environment,” the statement noted.
The three-day-long Commanders Conclave took place in Delhi.
The IAF Chief emphasised “the necessity to enhance operational preparedness and directed the commanders to ensure operational readiness of all platforms, weapon systems and assets”.
