IAF contingent lands in Australia for multi-national exercise ‘Pitch Black 2022’

IANS

New Delhi, August 19

The Indian Air Force contingent, comprising four Su-30 MKI fighter aircraft and two C-17 transport aircraft, has reached Australia to participate in biennial, multi-national exercise ‘Pitch Black 2022’ scheduled to be held from August 19 to September 8 in Darwin, an official statement said.

Being held for the first time since 2018 as the 2020 edition of the exercise, hosted by the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF), was cancelled due to the Covid pandemic, this year’s exercise, with the focus on ‘large force employment’ warfare, will see over 100 aircraft and 2,500 military personnel from various air forces taking part, the Defence Ministry statement said.

The IAF contingent, led by Group Captain Y.P.S. Negi, also comprises over 100 air warriors, deployed with the aircraft. They will undertake multi-domain air combat missions in a complex environment and will exchange best practices with the other participating air forces.