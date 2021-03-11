IAF contingent lands in Australia for multi-national exercise ‘Pitch Black 2022’

IANS
New Delhi, August 19
The Indian Air Force contingent, comprising four Su-30 MKI fighter aircraft and two C-17 transport aircraft, has reached Australia to participate in biennial, multi-national exercise ‘Pitch Black 2022’ scheduled to be held from August 19 to September 8 in Darwin, an official statement said.
Being held for the first time since 2018 as the 2020 edition of the exercise, hosted by the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF), was cancelled due to the Covid pandemic, this year’s exercise, with the focus on ‘large force employment’ warfare, will see over 100 aircraft and 2,500 military personnel from various air forces taking part, the Defence Ministry statement said.
The IAF contingent, led by Group Captain Y.P.S. Negi, also comprises over 100 air warriors, deployed with the aircraft. They will undertake multi-domain air combat missions in a complex environment and will exchange best practices with the other participating air forces.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
25 dead as heavy monsoon rains inflict chaos in Himachal, Uttarakhand; Odisha, Jharkhand also hit
Chakki bridge in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra collapsed due to ...
800-metre-long railway bridge on Chakki river on Punjab-Himachal border collapses
Train services to Kangra to remain suspended
It will be Arvind Kejriwal versus Narendra Modi in 2024, says Manish Sisodia
Slams BJP, says NYT article not about him but about teachers...
Anurag Thakur calls Sisodia 'Money Shh'; says he makes money and maintains silence
Says Sisodia accused in liquor ‘scam’ but Arvind Kejriwal th...
Punjab, Haryana agree to name Chandigarh airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh
Decision taken at a meeting between Punjab CM and Haryana De...