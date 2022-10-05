 IAF eyes 200 jets to tide over fleet shortage : The Tribune India

IAF eyes 200 jets to tide over fleet shortage

10 planes in first lot of 40 Tejas to be delivered this yr | 3 squadrons of MiG-21 to be phased out by 2024

Light Combat Helicopter (LCH), inducted into the Indian Air Force at Jodhpur on Monday, will make its debut at the Air Force Day parade in Chandigarh.

Tribune News Service

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, October 4

The Indian Air Force (IAF), which is down to 31 fighter jet squadrons (some 16-18 planes in each squadron), is banking on rapid induction of the indigenous Tejas and a separate programme with a foreign partner to ramp up numbers.

The IAF Chief, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, while addressing a press conference ahead of Air Force Day, answered multiple questions on the fighter jet fleet. He said 83 of the Tejas Mark 1-A are on order and the proposal to make 114 medium-range fighter aircraft (MRFA) in India has been finalised.

Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, IAF chief

The foreign manufacturers in the MRFA project have been asked to have a greater “Make in India” commitment.

Another 10 planes of the first lot of 40 Tejas will be delivered this year. “The project to get 12 additional Sukhoi-30 MKI and 21 of the MiG-29 is deferred,” he added.

On further long-term projects, the IAF chief said the force was committed to the indigenous Tejas Mark 2 and is looking at six squadrons and also the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA).

The IAF will phase out the three squadrons of MiG-21 by 2024. The phasing out of the fleet of Jaguar jets — six squadrons — will start from 2025 and continue till 2032. By that time, the Mirage 2000 and MiG-29 fleets — three squadrons each — would be scheduled for phasing out, the IAF chief added.

On being asked if there was ever a thought to reduce the number of authorised fighter jet squadrons from the present 42, the chief said, “With the given numbers (31 squadrons), it will be impossible to keep watch and do combat air patrol all across the country.” The target of 42 squadrons would remain even though it may take a decade to meet it, the IAF chief said.

On being asked what would be benchmark of normalcy along the LAC in eastern Ladakh, he said, “The benchmark will be to return to the status quo as on April 2020 and complete withdrawal all along the LAC.”

To unveil new combat uniform

n The Indian Air Force (IAF) will be introducing a new disruptive pattern combat uniform for its personnel on October 8, the Air Force Day

n “The new uniform will have a digital camouflage pattern and a different fabric and design; it will be unveiled by the Chief of the Air Staff at the Air Force Day parade,” an officer said

n The new uniform will be somewhat similar to the new digital pattern introduced by the Army in January; colours and shades uniform will be a little different

LCH to make debut at Chandigarh air show

Light Combat Helicopter (LCH), inducted into the Indian Air Force at Jodhpur on Monday, will make its debut at the Air Force Day parade in Chandigarh. The IAF announced that three LCH from the 143-helicopter unit, Jodhpur, will take off from Chandigarh to take part in the air show to be conducted over Sukhna Lake on October 8. Apart the LCH, the IAF will display jets such as Rafale, Sukhoi 30 MKI, MiG 29 and Mirage 2000.

May take a while for 42-squadron Target

With the given numbers (31 squadrons), it will be impossible to keep watch and do combat air patrol all across the country. The target of 42 squadrons will remain even though it may take a decade to meet it. — Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, IAF chief

#indian air force

25 dead after bus with wedding party falls into gorge in Uttarakhand

25 dead after bus with wedding party falls into gorge in Uttarakhand

45-50 people, including women and children, were on the bus

Amid Amit Shah’s J-K visit, 3 militants killed in encounter in Shopian

Amid Amit Shah's J-K visit, 3 militants killed in encounter in Shopian

Another encounter at Moolu in the same district is in progre...

‘Kidnapped’ Punjabi family in California: Officials located missing uncle's truck on fire

'Kidnapped' Punjabi family in California: Officials located missing uncle's truck on fire

Police have described the suspect as being armed and dangero...

No talks with Russia till annexation is reversed, Ukrainian president Zelenskyy tells PM Modi

No talks with Russia till annexation is reversed, Ukrainian president Zelenskyy tells PM Modi

Appreciates India's humanitarian aid; Modi's 'this is no tim...

5 killed after speeding car drives into Bandra-Worli accident site, ambulance also hit

5 killed after speeding car drives into Bandra-Worli accident site, ambulance also hit


Man attacks murder accused daughter-in-law in court complex in Amritsar

Air Force Day: 80 IAF aircraft, five display teams to set Chandigarh skies on fire

