IAF fighter jets collide mid-air in Madhya Pradesh's Morena, pilot dead

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 28

An Indian Air Force fighter jet pilot, Wing Commander Hanumanth Rao Sarathi, was killed after two jets of the IAF were involved in a mid-air collision over Morena in Madhya Pradesh.

Two other pilots, who were in the other jet, are safe as they managed to eject.

Four years ago, two Hawk aircraft of IAF’s aerobatic team had crashed in Bengaluru after collision Deeply anguished over the loss of air warrior Wing Commander HR Sarathi... Condolences to his family: Rajnath Singh

The two ill-fated jets, a Russian-origin Sukhoi 30MKI and a French-origin Mirage 2000, had taken off from Gwalior this morning. The Sukhoi was being flown by two pilots, who survived, while the Mirage 2000 was being flown by Wing Commander Sarathi.