IAF flight carrying students evacuated from Ukraine's Sumy lands in Delhi

New Delhi, March 11
An Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft from Poland's Rzeszow carrying students evacuated from northeastern Ukrainian city Sumy landed at the Hindon air base here on Friday afternoon, officials said.
The flight, which was conducted by the IAF using its C-17 military transport plane, landed at the air base here at 12.15 pm.
This is the second of the three flights being operated by India on Friday - one each by Air India, IndiGo and the IAF - from Rzezow to Delhi to bring back 600 students who have recently been evacuated from Sumy.
The first flight had taken off from Rzeszow around 11.30 pm (IST) on Thursday and landed in Delhi at 5.45 am on Friday, officials said.
