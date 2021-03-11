IAF joins 17-nation drill

Tribune News Service

Darwin (Australia), August 19

An Indian Air Force (IAF) contingent has reached Australia to participate in 17-nation exercise ‘Pitch Black 2022’ that kicked off on Friday in Darwin, Australia.

IAF's Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jets get refuelled midair by a French Air Force aircraft. ANI

100 air warriors 4 Sukhoi-30MKI jets 2 C-17 aircraft

The three-week exercise is a biennial, multi-national exercise hosted by the Royal Australian Air Force.

On Thursday, the IAF released images of its Sukhoi-30MKI fighter jets being refuelled midair by a French Air Force plane.

The IAF contingent, led by Group Captain YPS Negi, comprises over 100 air warriors deployed with four Sukhoi-30MKI fighter.

They will undertake multi-domain air combat missions in a complex environment and will exchange best practices with participants.

It features a range of realistic, simulated threats which can be found in a modern battle-space environment.

