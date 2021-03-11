IAF officer killed in CDS chopper crash awarded Shaurya Chakra

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 31

Indian Air Force pilot Group Captain Varun Singh, who died after suffering serious injuries in the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) chopper crash last December, was today posthumously awarded Shaurya Chakra, the country’s third-highest peacetime gallantry medal, by President Ram Nath Kovind for a previous act of valour. His wife Geetanjali Singh and mother Uma Singh received the award.

One Kirti Chakra (Posthumous) and 14 Shaurya Chakras, including eight posthumous, were awarded at a defence investiture ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

The President also conferred 13 Param Vishisht Seva Medals and 29 Ati Vishisht Seva Medals for distinguished service of exceptional order. Group Captain Varun Singh was posted to a Light Combat Aircraft squadron when on October 2020 he had taken off from Air Force Station Hindan near Delhi.

In mid-flight, pressurisation system (life support environment control system) failed and he lost flight control. The pilot was at liberty to abandon aircraft but to the peril to his life, he not only averted the loss of an LCA, but also safeguarded civilian property and population on ground. He died in a helicopter crash in December last year.

Navy Capt Sachin R Sequeira was the Commanding Officer of INS Kochi. During cyclonic storm Tauktae in North Arabian Sea in May last year, INS Kochi undertook search and rescue operations in extremely challenging weather and sea conditions, resulting in saving over 125 lives.