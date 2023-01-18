IAF Republic Day flypast to have a total of 50 aeroplanes and helicopters

New Delhi, January 18

The Indian Air Force on Wednesday said the Republic Day flypast would have 50 planes and helicopters, including the fighter jets like Rafale, Sukhoi 30MKI, MiG 29 and Jaguar among others flying over Kartavya Path.

The flypast will have a formation of armed helicopters, including the newly inducted Light Combat Helicopter, the Apache of Boeing and ALH mark IV. The LCH will make its debut at the parade.

The Rafale doing a 'vertical charlie' will conclude the flypast.

Special operations planes like C17 and C130J and airborne early warning and control plane called the Netra will be part of the flypast.

On ground, the IAF tableau is 'power beyond boundaries'. It will depict technology and network-centric abilities of IAF operations. It will have a surveillance plane, the 'Netra', which is shown to be connected to the IAF's satellite, the GSAT-7A.

It will also depict the recent air effort to evacuate from Ukraine.

The tableau will also have LCH and LCA mark 2 made by Aeronautical Development Agency and C295 being made by a joint venture of Tata and Airbus.

Flight Lieutenant Komal Rani will unfurl the flag when the Republic Day parade starts.

The marching contingent will be led by Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy.