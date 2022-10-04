IAF scrambles fighter jets after bomb scare on China-bound Iranian flight

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 3

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Monday scrambled its fighter jets from two separate bases following a bomb scare on a China-bound Iranian plane that was flying over the Indian airspace.

Pilot refuses landing in Jaipur or Chandigarh Mahan Air’s flight was transiting through Indian airspace

Its pilot sought landing in Delhi, citing a bomb threat

IAF scrambled fighter jets from bases in Punjab, Jodhpur

Offered pilot to land in Jaipur or Chandigarh, he refused

Officials from Tehran later informed to disregard scare

The Mahan Air commercial flight, which had taken off from Tehran, was headed to Guangzhou in China. While the flight was transiting through Indian airspace, the pilot contacted air traffic controller in Delhi, saying the airline had received a bomb threat and sought immediate landing in Delhi. The IAF said the plane was offered the option to land in Jaipur or Chandigarh, but the pilots refused to divert. IAF fighter jets (Sukhoi 30 MKI) from Punjab and Jodhpur were scrambled, which followed the Iranian aircraft at a safe distance.

“After a while, intimation was received from Tehran to disregard the bomb scare, following which the aircraft continued its journey towards its final destination. The flight was under close surveillance throughout the Indian airspace,” the IAF said. All actions were taken by the force as per the laid down procedure, jointly with the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, the IAF added.

