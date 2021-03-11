‘Honey-trapped’ Indian Air Force sergeant arrested for leaking info to Pakistani agent

New Delhi, May 12
The Delhi Police have arrested an Indian Air Force (IAF) sergeant for allegedly leaking sensitive and classified information about defence installations and personnel to Pakistan-based agent, officials said, while claiming that the accused was “honey-trapped”.
Identifying the accused as 32-year-old Devender Narayan Sharma, the officials said he was working as an administrative assistant (GD) at the IAF record office at Subroto Park in Delhi.
During investigation, it was found that Sharma was allegedly “honey-trapped” by a Pakistan-based woman with whom he shared sensitive documents related to personnel, national security and defence, they said.
The officials said the Delhi Police had arrested the sergeant for allegedly leaking the sensitive information through WhatsApp on May 6 for deceitfully obtaining information and documents from computers and other files.
He had also received money from the agent for the leaked information. On the basis of a complaint received by the IAF, a case under the Official Secrets Act was registered and the sergeant was arrested and dismissed from service.
