IAF spares land for Chandigarh, Leh airports

New Delhi, June 3
The Indian Air Force (IAF) will part with its land to allow expansion of civil airport infrastructure at 13 locations, including Srinagar, Chandigarh, Leh, Adampur (near Jalandhar) and Barmer (Rajasthan).
Among the 13 airports, the IAF has facilitated permission from the Ministry of Defence to hand over defence land to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) at seven locations under the Regional Connectivity Scheme. The seven airports are in Adampur, Utarlai (Barmer), Bagdogra, Darbhanga, Sarsawa (Saharanpur), Kanpur and Gorakhpur.
Approximately 40 acres will be spared for the development of civil terminals and airfield infrastructure for flights, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said.
The IAF is also in the process of handing over its land for the expansion of civil airports at six other locations — Srinagar, Chandigarh, Leh, Pune, Agra and Thanjavur.
This will facilitate the expansion of the existing terminals and facilities to accommodate enhanced number of passengers and cargo infrastructure, the MoD said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP suspends Nupur Sharma for comments against Prophet Mohammed; says party respects all religions
Party sources said the decision has been taken to defuse a r...
Remarks against Prophet: Views of fringe elements, says India as Qatar seeks public apology
Qatar Minister summons Indian envoy on Islamophobic remarks
Lawrence Bishnoi’s custody extended by 5 more days, gangster reveals names of arms suppliers to Delhi police
Police suspect these suppliers could be the ones who helped ...
Fourth accused held in Hyderabad teen gangrape case, Telangana Governor seeks report on incident
Police have nabbed an 18-year-old man and three juveniles in...
Actor Salman Khan, father Salim Khan get anonymous threat letter; Mumbai cops register FIR
Further investigation is underway, say police