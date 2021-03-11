IAF test-fires extended-range BrahMos from Sukhoi fighter

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 12

Six years after India was inducted into the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR), the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Thursday successfully fired the maiden “extended range” version of the BrahMos air-launched missile from Su-30 MKI fighter aircraft.

Su-30 MKI fighter aircraft launches missile 300-km range

range 2.5 tonnes weight Already inducted into Army, Navy In the past, the BrahMos has been inducted into Army and Navy

The software development and weapon integration of the aircraft has been undertaken by IAF engineers

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited carried out mechanical and electrical modifications

“The missile achieved a direct hit on the designated target in the Bay of Bengal region,” the IAF said.

The “extended range’ version means the missile can travel a distance farther than 300 km. Before India joined the MTCR, the Russian technology of the BrahMos was restricted as the MTCR limits the export of missile technology which can travel beyond 300 kilometres.

Besides Russia, the US and its NATO allies and countries like Japan and Australia are part of the MTCR, which was set up in 1987. With this, the IAF has achieved the capability to carry out precision strikes from Sukhoi 30MKI aircraft against a land or sea target over very long ranges with pinpoint accuracy and by day or night and in all weather conditions.

Sukhoi jets fitted with existing version of Brahmos (300-km range) are based at Thanjavur in Tamil Nadu and are mandated for a maritime role guarding the sea lane of communication. In lay parlance, the jets can be used for sea strikes using the BrahMos missile. The air-launched version of the BrahMos weighs about 2.5 tonnes.

The land-launched extended-range version of BrahMos was test-fired in January.

#BrahMos #indian air force #indian army #sukhoi fighter