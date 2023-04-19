IAF to get first C-295 plane in September

Tribune News Service

Spain will deliver the first military transport aircraft C-295 to the IAF in September

The first lot of IAF pilots will commence training next month at an Airbus facility in Seville, Spain

The MoD had, in 2021, signed a contract with Airbus for 56 aircraft at a cost of Rs 21,000 crore

Airbus will deliver 16 planes in a flyaway condition within 48 months of signing of the contract

The remaining 40 aircraft will be manufactured in India by Airbus-Tata consortium

All 56 aircraft will be installed with indigenous electronic warfare suite.