IAF to get first C-295 plane in September

Spain will deliver the first military transport aircraft C-295 to the IAF in September
The first lot of IAF pilots will commence training next month at an Airbus facility in Seville, Spain
The MoD had, in 2021, signed a contract with Airbus for 56 aircraft at a cost of Rs 21,000 crore
Airbus will deliver 16 planes in a flyaway condition within 48 months of signing of the contract
The remaining 40 aircraft will be manufactured in India by Airbus-Tata consortium
All 56 aircraft will be installed with indigenous electronic warfare suite.
