IAF to hold mega exercise in Northeast next month

New Delhi, January 21
The IAF will carry out a mega exercise covering the Northeastern region early next month to check its combat readiness, amid a fresh spike in tension with China along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh.
The exercise 'Poorvi Aakash' is expected to involve the IAF's frontline fighter jets, including the Rafale and the Su-30MKI aircraft, and other assets deployed in the region, people familiar with the matter said on Saturday. The Eastern Air Command will carry out the exercise.
