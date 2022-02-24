Indian Air Force to send 5 Tejas for multi-nation drill in UK

New Delhi, February 23
The Indian Air Force (IAF) will participate in a three-week-long multilateral exercise at Waddington in the UK with a fleet of five Tejas light combat aircraft (LCA).
Besides the Royal Air Force of the UK, the US, Saudi Arabia, Sweden and Belgium will also participate in the exercise. The multi-nation air exercise named “Ex Cobra Warrior 22” will be conducted at Waddington, UK, from March 6 to March 27.
The IAF’s C-17 aircraft will provide the necessary transport support for induction and de-induction. The Tejas that uses a US-made engine is made by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.
The exercise is aimed at providing operational exposure and share best practices among the participating Air Forces, thereby enhancing combat capability and forging bonds of friendship. This will be a platform for LCA Tejas to demonstrate its manoeuvrability and operational capability, the IAF said. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russian President Vladimir Putin announces military operation in Ukraine
Putin warned other countries that any attempt to interfere w...
‘Stop your troops from attacking Ukraine’ and ‘give peace a chance’: UN chief urges Putin
Guterres addresses an emergency UN Security Council meeting ...
India calls for immediate de-escalation, refraining from further action that worsens Russia-Ukraine crisis
The 15-nation UN Security Council holds an emergency meeting...
Nawab Malik spends night in ED custody; MVA leaders to stage protest
Malik (62) was arrested on Wednesday after being questioned ...
Kiren Rijiju accuses Akhilesh Yadav of insulting Lord Buddha
Shares a video of Yadav purportedly not receiving the bust o...