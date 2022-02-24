Indian Air Force to send 5 Tejas for multi-nation drill in UK

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 23

The Indian Air Force (IAF) will participate in a three-week-long multilateral exercise at Waddington in the UK with a fleet of five Tejas light combat aircraft (LCA).

Besides the Royal Air Force of the UK, the US, Saudi Arabia, Sweden and Belgium will also participate in the exercise. The multi-nation air exercise named “Ex Cobra Warrior 22” will be conducted at Waddington, UK, from March 6 to March 27.

The IAF’s C-17 aircraft will provide the necessary transport support for induction and de-induction. The Tejas that uses a US-made engine is made by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.

The exercise is aimed at providing operational exposure and share best practices among the participating Air Forces, thereby enhancing combat capability and forging bonds of friendship. This will be a platform for LCA Tejas to demonstrate its manoeuvrability and operational capability, the IAF said. —

#iaf #indian air force #indian defence #tejas