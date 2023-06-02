IAF trainer aircraft crashes, pilots safe

Chamarajanagar:
A Kiran trainer aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed in a field in this district of Karnataka on Thursday. However, the two pilots, including a woman, managed to eject safely.
Rs 20 cr smuggled gold seized in TN
New Delhi: In a joint operation, the Indian Coast Guard, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence and Customs have seized illegally smuggled gold worth Rs 20.2 crore from two boats at the Gulf of Mannar area in Tamil Nadu. The consignment was smuggled from Sri Lanka. The gold weighed 32.689 kg, the Coast Guard said. TNS
Rs 3L reward for info on Ayoob in PFI case
New Delhi: The NIA has announced a reward of Rs 3 lakh for providing information on accused Ayoob TA in the Kerala Popular Front of India (PFI) case. Ayoob is wanted in connection with “conspiring” to indulge in unlawful activities by creating enmity between members of different religions. TNS
GRE duration to be cut by half by Sept
New Delhi: The Graduate Record Examinations General Test will take less than two hours to complete from September, roughly half the time of the current test. The test-takers will receive their scores within 10 days. PTI
