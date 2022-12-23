IAF's critical deficiencies must be addressed on priority: Air Chief

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 22

Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari today said there were certain critical deficiencies like shortage of fighter squadrons and force multipliers that must be addressed on priority to retain combat edge.

He was speaking at the inaugural function of the 19th Subroto Mukerjee seminar. From an airpower perspective, the IAF will be expected to contribute across the full spectrum of conflict and it needs to evolve into an aerospace power, the IAF Chief said.

“There is a need to develop capability to fight and win future wars. Multi-domain operations and hybrid warfare are here to stay and we must realign and reform to keep pace with technology to remain relevant,” he said. “We must enhance our collective strength by partnering with nations that share common beliefs and values. We must use our image as a stable country with considerable economic heft to forge mutually beneficial relationships and strategic partnerships. It is important we retain our strategic autonomy,” he said. “When we look at the Indo-Pacific region, we see great power politics at play, where an established superpower (US) is increasingly being challenged by an established regional power (China) with global ambitions. The outcome of this great power competition will have repercussions for all major players in the region,” said Chaudhari.

