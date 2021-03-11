IAS officer who ‘walked the dog’ in Delhi stadium transferred to Ladakh

New Delhi, May 26
The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday issued an order to transfer the IAS couple Sanjeev Khirwar and his wife Rinku Dugga to Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh, respectively, after a row erupted over them misusing the Thyagraj Stadium.
As a news report published in a national daily that the IAS couple forced Thyagraj Stadium to close for sports activities earlier than usual so that they could walk their dog at the facility, the MHA had sought a report from Chief Secretary of Delhi Naresh Kumar regarding the matter.
In the order the MHA said, “With the approval of competent authority, the following transfers of IAS officers of the joint AGMUT cadre are ordered with immediate effect and until further orders.”
It said Sanjeev Khirwar, a 1994-batch AGMUT cadre IAS officer, has been transferred from Delhi to Ladakh and Rinku Dugga, also a 1994-batch AGMUT cadre IAS officer, has been transferred to Arunachal Pradesh.
The MHA is the cadre controlling authority for the AGMUT cadre IAS officers.
Meanwhile, the Delhi government has directed all state-run sports facilities in the city to stay open for sportspersons till 10 pm.
“It has come to my notice that sportspersons are facing problems because of the heat and the stadiums get closed by 6 or 7 pm. We are issuing instructions that all sports facilities should remain open till 10 pm so that sportspersons can use them,” Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said.
