ICAR can conduct field demo, trial of GM mustard this rabi season: Experts

Tribune News Service

Vibha Sharma

New Delhi, October 31

Top scientists from agri think tanks National Academy of Agricultural Sciences (NAAS) and Trust for Advancement of Agricultural Sciences (TAAS) today said India’s premier research organisation ICAR could conduct field demos and trials of GM-mustard hybrid DMH-11 in the current rabi season and make it available for commercial use within three years.

Efforts are needed to produce more hybrid seed through public-private partnership so that larger area could be covered in the next cropping season, NAAS president Trilochan Mohapatra and TAAS Chairman RS Paroda said.

1.3 tonne per ha average mustard yield 13.35 MT imported in 2020-21 for Rs 1.17 lakh cr in foreign exchange The country has a 55-60% edible oil deficit

The ICAR should be in a position to conduct field demonstrations and trials of DMH-11 in the next 10-15 days in key mustard-growing states (Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh), they said, terming as “landmark” regulatory body GEAC’s recent approval to the “environment release” of the transgenic mustard hybrid.

The entire process will take at least two years and the hybrid variety should be available for commercial release within three years, they said.

Dismissing assertions by anti-GM activists that the GEAC was merely an “appraisal and not approval authority”, the officials said the regulatory body approved the minutes (of the meeting) with the consent of ministry, which is why the ICAR had started taking action.