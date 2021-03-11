ICAR develops vaccine for Lumpy Skin Disease in cattle

As of August 8, Rajasthan has reported 2,111 deaths of cattle, followed by Gujarat at 1,679, Punjab at 672, Himachal Pradesh at 38

ICAR develops vaccine for Lumpy Skin Disease in cattle

A cow infected with lumpy skin disease in Himachal.

PTI

New Delhi, August 10

In a major breakthrough, two institutes of agri research body ICAR have developed an indigenous vaccine for Lumpy Skin Disease in cattle which has spread across many states in the last few months.

The Centre plans to commercialise this vaccine, developed by the two institutes of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), at the earliest in order to control the Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD), which has led to the death of cattle in six states.

As of August 8, Rajasthan has reported 2,111 deaths of cattle, followed by Gujarat at 1,679, Punjab at 672, Himachal Pradesh at 38, Andaman & Nicobar at 29 and Uttarakhand at 26.

ICAR-National Research Centre on Equines (ICAR-NRCE), Hisar (Haryana), in collaboration with ICAR-Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI), Izatnagar, Uttar Pradesh has developed a homologous live-attenuated LSD vaccine “Lumpi-ProVacInd”.

The new technology was released by Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Union Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Minister Parshottam Rupala at an event held in the national capital.

While addressing the event, Tomar said: “It is our big responsibility to save animals.”

He stressed expanding the production capacity of this vaccine so that it reaches the ground level at the earliest to vaccinate 30 crore animals.

On the sidelines, Rupala complemented the ICAR scientists for the development of this indigenous vaccine, which he said would help in controlling the LSD.

“Scientists were making efforts to develop this vaccine since the LSD disease was first reported in Odisha in 2019. Today, the technology has been launched and now we will move forward to ensure how this vaccine reaches farmers who have cattle,” he said.

Rupala said it is a very “encouraging” development as the spread of the LSD has become a serious issue.

He said there is a protocol for the commercialisation of vaccines and the animal husbandry department will see how it can be expedited.

“We have got a solution for this deadly disease,” Rupala said.

Till now, the minister said the states are currently using goat pox to control this disease, which is also effective.

Rupala said the mortality in Rajasthan has reduced.

B N Tripathi, Deputy Director General (Animal Science), ICAR, said the two institutes can produce 2.5 lakh dosages per month.

“The cost of per dose is Rs 1-2,” he said, adding that the immunity induced by homologous live attenuated LSD vaccines usually persists for a minimum period of one year.

The LSD disease was reported for the first time in India in 2019 from Odisha.

In the initial years, it was mainly restricted to the eastern part of our country.

Later on, it rapidly spread to almost all the states in the country. The outbreaks recently (June-July-August 2022) being reported are extensive and lethal with a mortality of up to 15 per cent, particularly those being reported in the Western part (Rajasthan) of the country. LSD is primarily a disease in cattle. Emerging evidence suggests that the LSD virus can also cause mild illness in buffalo, camels, deer and horses.

“Due to its recent spread in unnatural hosts, there are growing concerns about its zoonotic implication, although confirmatory evidence of human infection is lacking,” ICAR said.

Sheepox virus (SPV) and goat pox virus (GPV) -based vaccine (heterologous vaccine) is usually authorised to induce cross-protection against LSD in cattle, where homologous LSD vaccine is not available.

The Centre has also authorised the use of goatpox vaccine to control LSD in cattle. However, heterologous vaccines provide partial protection and are not as efficacious as homologous vaccines, the ICAR said.

The scientists at NRCE isolated the virus in 2019 itself and were in a process of developing a live-attenuated vaccine since then.

After initial safety and immunogenicity trials of the vaccine in laboratory animals at NRCE, Hisar, the experimental trials were conducted in calves at IVRI Mukteshwar.

The safety of the vaccine has also been ascertained in the field in cattle and buffaloes of all age groups including lactating and pregnant ones.

Based on the outcome of experimental and field trials, it can be concluded that the vaccine is safe and induces protective immunity in animals against LSD, the ICAR said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
J & K

4 soldiers killed in suicide attack at J-K's Rajouri army base; 2 terrorists gunned down

2
Punjab

Sikh leaders, Shiv Sena come face to face during protest against Aamir Khan’s film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ in Jalandhar

3
Chandigarh

Tricolour displayed at SFJ leader Gurpatwant Pannu’s house in Chandigarh, US-based terrorist had asked Sikh youths to hoist Khalistani flag on I-Day

4
Nation

Gautam Adani to get 'Z' category security

5
Punjab

Petrol pump owner shot dead in Amritsar by assailants armed with 'silenced' guns

6
Nation

Comedian Raju Srivastava 'critical and on ventilator' following heart attack

7
Punjab

Punjab Government accepts Dr Raj Bahadur's resignation as Vice-Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences

8
Himachal

Chandigarh-Manali highway blocked at 7 Mile in Mandi

9
Punjab

Gangster Happy Bhullar used crime money for gold: Police

10
Haryana

Panipat gets country's first 2G ethanol plant

Don't Miss

View All
42-year-old mother, 24-year-old son clear Kerala Public Service Commission exam together
Trending

42-year-old mother, 24-year-old son clear Kerala Public Service Commission exam together

Students crossing swollen rivulet on way to school; footbridge sought
Himachal

Mandi village students crossing swollen rivulet on way to school; footbridge sought

Twitterati initiates laugh riot over Bihar CM Nitish Kumar changes tack yet again, ED gets special mention
Trending

Twitterati initiates laugh riot over Bihar CM Nitish Kumar changing tack yet again, ED gets special mention

Sidhu Moosewala’s song ‘295’ roars at closing ceremony of Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Sikh MP Preet Gill posts video on Twitter
Diaspora

Sidhu Moosewala’s song ‘295’ roars at closing ceremony of Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Sikh MP Preet Gill posts video on Twitter

‘Bollywood-style’ chase caught on camera as police nab drug peddlers in Feozepur
Punjab

‘Bollywood-style’ chase caught on camera as police nab drug peddlers in Feozepur

Separated at India-Pak Partition, 92-year-old Punjab man to reunite with his nephew in Pakistan
Punjab

How duplicated thumb reunite family separated by Partition

Alia Bhatt charges Rs 85 lakh to Rs 1 crore for a social media post: Report
Entertainment

Alia Bhatt charges Rs 85 lakh to Rs 1 crore for a social media post: Report

Palampur: Schoolkids cross makeshift wooden bridge, risk lives
Schools

Palampur: Schoolkids cross makeshift wooden bridge, risk lives

Top News

Punjab Government accepts Dr Raj Bahadur’s resignation as Vice-Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences

Punjab Government accepts Dr Raj Bahadur's resignation as Vice-Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences

Resignation sent to Governor Banwari Lal Purohit for final a...

Attack on Army camp in Rajouri: 2 terrorists killed, 5 soldiers injured

4 soldiers killed in suicide attack at J-K's Rajouri army base; 2 terrorists gunned down

The attack comes days ahead of the celebration of the 75th I...

China puts hold on proposal by US and India to blacklist JEM chief Masood Azhar’s brother

China puts hold on proposal by US and India to blacklist JEM chief Masood Azhar's brother

Abdul Rauf Azhar, born in 1974 in Pakistan, was sanctioned b...

Kejriwal giving ‘perverse twist’ to debate on freebies: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Kejriwal giving ‘perverse twist’ to debate on freebies: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

'Health and education have never been called freebies,' she ...

Sikh leaders, Shiv Sena come face to face during protest against Aamir Khan’s film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ in Jalandhar

Sikh leaders, Shiv Sena come face to face during protest against Aamir Khan’s film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ in Jalandhar

Cities

View All

Ahead of I-Day, cops step up vigil, hold flag marches in Amritsar

Ahead of I-Day, cops step up vigil, hold flag marches in Amritsar

Amritsar civic body launches awareness campaign on property tax rebate

Remembering the institute that came to the rescue of repatriated patients

Support slain Sikh political prisoner's family: Ramoowalia

3 snatchers held; 20 cell phones recovered

Bathinda: DGP holds meet with top cops of five districts

Bathinda: DGP holds meet with top cops of five districts

Indian flag displayed at Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Pannu’s house in Chandigarh

Tricolour displayed at SFJ leader Gurpatwant Pannu’s house in Chandigarh, US-based terrorist had asked Sikh youths to hoist Khalistani flag on I-Day

Glitch in Himachal leaves most Chandigarh areas powerless

Illegal colonies in Panchkula district to be regularised

Panchkula: Teacher booked for assault

Chandigarh: Sector 7 nightclubs nightmare for area residents

Jahangirpuri violence: Delhi Police gets pics of accused clicked to match them with CCTV footage

Jahangirpuri violence: Delhi Police gets pics of accused clicked to match them with CCTV footage

Delhi makes face masks mandatory in public places, Rs 500 fine for violators

The way Centre is opposing free facilities, something seems wrong with its finances: Kejriwal

Delhi Police issue traffic advisory ahead of Independence Day

Delhi LG Saxena orders FIR against 9 retired, 2 serving DDA officials in 9-year-old financial misappropriation case

Sikh leaders, Shiv Sena come face to face during protest against Aamir Khan’s film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ in Jalandhar

Sikh leaders, Shiv Sena come face to face during protest against Aamir Khan’s film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ in Jalandhar

Notice to 2 schools over 'encroachment' on park

6 yrs on, UID numbers for properties a distant dream

Transformer, pole shifted, rly underbridge work to start soon

GST officials raid three showrooms

Bar Council unearths major fake advocates’ licence scam in Ludhiana

Bar Council unearths major fake advocates' licence scam in Ludhiana

Couple withdraws Rs 3L from landlord's account in Ludhiana, arrested

Non-basmati rice sown on 96% area under paddy cultivation in Ludhiana district

Covid: 31 more contract virus in Ludhiana

Two nabbed for illegal LPG refilling in Ludhiana

Patiala MC’s weekly outreach to resolve civic issues

Patiala MC's weekly outreach to resolve civic issues

Dengue spreads tentacles in Patiala district, 6 more taken ill

Patiala: 'Jhola Mission' to reduce plastic use

MC survey to identify fire-prone places in Patiala

Cong holds march in Rajpura to mark 75 years of freedom