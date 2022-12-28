ICAR shares 1st indigenously-developed bird-flu vaccine to private firms

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

New Delhi, December 28

In what could be a relief for poultry farmers across the country, Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR) shared their first indigenously-developed vaccine technology for H9N2 virus to private companies.

The vaccine would protect millions of chickens from avian influenza (AI) and save poultry-yielding loss every year.

The vaccine formula has been shared with Globions India Private Limited, Secunderabad; Venkateshwara Hatcheries Private Limited, Pune; Indovax Private Limited, Gurgaon; and Hester Biosciences Limited, Ahmedabad. The companies – after required government approvals – would start production and the vaccine would be available in the next three to four months.

ICAR Deputy Director General (Animal Science) Bhupendra Nath Tripathi said inactivated low pathogenic avian influenza (H9N2) vaccine was developed by National Institute of High Security Animal Disease (NISHAD), Bhopal.

He said, “The low pathogenic avian influenza makes chickens susceptible to various diseases and leads to mortality as well. This vaccine will help protect chickens from the virus and bring down the losses of poultry farm owners.”

He further added that they would keep a tab on the evolving serotypes of the avian influenza and develop vaccines according to the national action plan.

“The vaccine will meet the standard of the market both in India and abroad. It will contribute significantly to increasing the income of poultry farmers by reducing the economic loss due to the disease,'' said Tripathi.

Meanwhile, ICAR Director General and Department of Agriculture Research and Education secretary Himanshu Pathak appreciated the efforts of the ICAR-NIHSAD scientists in the development of the first indigenous vaccine for H9N2 virus.

