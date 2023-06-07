ICICI Bank’s board gave sanction to prosecute Chanda Kochhar in loan fraud case: CBI tells court

Mumbai, June 7
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday told a special court here that it received a sanction from the ICICI Bank’s board to prosecute Chanda Kochhar, the former CEO and MD of the bank, in connection with a case of alleged cheating and irregularities in loans sanctioned by the bank to Videocon Group companies.
The probe agency, represented by special public prosecutor A Limosin, told the court that the board of ICICI Bank in a resolution passed on April 22 this year gave its sanction to the prosecution (against Kochhar), accepting that there seemed to be quid pro-quo.
Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar were arrested by the central probe agency in December last year in connection with the case. The Bombay High Court later granted interim bail to the couple (Kochhars) and came down heavily on the CBI for making the arrest in a “casual and mechanical” manner and without application of mind.
The agency had also arrested Videocon group founder Venugopal Dhoot. He has also been granted interim bail.
The CBI had named the Kochhars and Dhoot, along with companies Nupower Renewables (NRL) managed by Deepak Kochhar, Supreme Energy, Videocon International Electronics Ltd and Videocon Industries Limited, as accused in the First Information Report (FIR) registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections related to criminal conspiracy and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act in 2019.
The CBI has alleged that ICICI Bank had sanctioned credit facilities to the tune of Rs 3,250 crore to the companies of Videocon Group promoted by Dhoot in violation of the Banking Regulation Act, RBI guidelines, and credit policy of the bank.
#Central Bureau of Investigation CBI #Chanda Kochhar #Mumbai
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Wrestlers suspend protest till June 15 after meeting sports minister Anurag Thakur; WFI elections to be held by June 30
Delhi Police to withdraw FIRs filed against wrestlers on May...
Paddy MSP up by Rs 143 to Rs 2,183/quintal for 2023-24; Kharif crops' MSP sees up to 10.35 per cent hike
The highest increase is in moong MSP, which will be Rs 8,558...
Opposition meeting in Patna on June 23; Rahul, Mamata, Kejriwal, Stalin agree to attend: Tejashwi Yadav
Meeting was earlier scheduled to be held on June 12, but was...
Gangster Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva shot dead on Lucknow court premises
Jeeva, an alleged aide of gangster-politican Mukhtar Ansari,...
ICICI Bank's board gave sanction to prosecute Chanda Kochhar in loan fraud case: CBI tells court
Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar were arrested ...