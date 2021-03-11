ICMR lists norms for drones in healthcare

New Delhi, June 2
Decks were cleared today for the last mile delivery of medicine supplies and biologicals with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) unveiling its guidance document on the use of drones to transport not only temperature sensitive medical supplies like vaccines, but also blood bags, diagnostic biological samples, urine, sputum and saliva for early detection of diseases.
The document, based on field experiences of successful pilots in transporting Covid vaccines, syringes and tablets in Manipur and Nagaland, talks about ways of receiving regulatory approvals from competent authorities in respect of use of air space for healthcare delivery.
Details on selection of drones and choosing takeoff and landing points have also been discussed in the document along with a step by step elaboration of the preparation of carrier boxes and loading and unloading procedures.
Prepared in consultation with the Civil Aviation Ministry, the document covers drone transportation of vaccines and other temperature sensitive medical supplies and other non-temperature sensitive supplies like tablets, syrups and surgicals.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP suspends Nupur Sharma for comments against Prophet Mohammed; says party respects all religions
Party sources said the decision has been taken to defuse a r...
Remarks against Prophet: Views of fringe elements, says India as Qatar seeks public apology
Qatar Minister summons Indian envoy on Islamophobic remarks
Lawrence Bishnoi’s custody extended by 5 more days, gangster reveals names of arms suppliers to Delhi police
Police suspect these suppliers could be the ones who helped ...
Fourth accused held in Hyderabad teen gangrape case, Telangana Governor seeks report on incident
Police have nabbed an 18-year-old man and three juveniles in...
Actor Salman Khan, father Salim Khan get anonymous threat letter; Mumbai cops register FIR
Further investigation is underway, say police