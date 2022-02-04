'Identify the animal here': Viral video shows driver scaring away elephant in Sri Lanka

Chandigarh, February 4
A TikTok video of a jeep driver scaring away an elephant by driving towards it in Sri Lanka has been shared by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan.
"Identify the animal here. What a pathetic behaviour. You go in your home & do this. Just for a TikTok video. From Sri Lanka. Such people should be called out," he tweeted.
Identify the animal here. What a pathetic behaviour. You go in your home & do this. Just for a tik-tok video. From Sri Lanka. Such people should be called out !! pic.twitter.com/587Y4auZhh— Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) February 4, 2022
The tweet has garnered thousands of likes and retweets with people on social media calling the behaviour of the driver as “shameful” and “sad”.
One wrote” “Disgusting! Such people should be banned from every animal reserve in the world.”
