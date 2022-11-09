If AAP comes to power in MCD, mountains of garbage will disappear from Delhi in 5 years: Manish Sisodia

PTI

New Delhi, November 9

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said people would vote for the AAP in the upcoming municipal polls to clear the "garbage of the BJP" and if the Arvind Kejriwal-led party came to power in the MCD, it would make the "mountains" of trash disappear from the city in five years.

Sisodia said this while interacting with reporters after visiting the Ghazipur landfill site in east Delhi.

Just to show that the height of the Ghazipur landfill had come down, the BJP-led Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) had taken garbage from it and dumped it in nearby areas, he alleged, adding that the saffron party lacked the intention to address the problem.

In the December 4 MCD election, people would vote for "jhadu" (the Aam Aadmi Party's poll symbol) to "clear the garbage of the BJP" for a clean Delhi, Sisodia said.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal himself is an engineer and makes meticulous plans, he said, adding that a plan had also been made to clear the mountains of garbage and trash piled up in various parts of Delhi.

If the AAP comes to power in the MCD, "all mountains of garbage in Delhi will disappear in five years. We have a plan", Sisodia said when asked about a timeline.

#arvind kejriwal #BJP #manish sisodia