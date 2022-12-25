If not linked with Aadhaar, PAN cards to become inoperative after March 31

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 24

The Income Tax Department has reminded permanent account number-holders that if their cards are not linked with Aadhaar by the end of March next year, these will become inoperative.

“It is mandatory. Don’t delay, link it today! As per the I-T Act, it is mandatory for all PAN-holders, who do not fall under the exempt category, to link their permanent account numbers (PAN) with Aadhaar before March 31, 2023. From April 1, 2023, the unlinked PAN shall become inoperative,” said a public advisory issued by the I-T Department.

The ‘exempt category’, according to a notification issued by the Union Finance Ministry in May 2017, includes individuals residing in the states of Assam, J&K and Meghalaya; a non-resident as per the Income Tax Act, 1961; of the age of 80 years or more at any time during the previous year and a person who is not a citizen of India.

I-T returns cannot be filed if a PAN number becomes inoperative and pending returns will not be processed.