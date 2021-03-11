IGIA was world's 2nd Busiest in March

- Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in Delhi was the world’s second busiest civil aviation infrastructure in March, according to a report by the Official Airline Guide (OAG)
- The OAG, a global travel data provider, says, “Atlanta retains its top position, while Dubai is knocked out of the second place this month (March) by Delhi which moves up from third place last month (February).”
- The Delhi airport was at the 23rd place in March 2019 before the pandemic, the report states
Occupancy at airports
- Atlanta 4.42 mn seats
- Delhi 3.61 mn seats
- Dubai 3.55 mn seats
- Covid-induced curbs affected tourism. But now, governments are easing curbs. This has helped the tourism industry. — Videh Kumar, CEO, Delhi airport international limited
