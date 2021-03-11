IISc top Indian varsity in global rankings, JNU slips

New Delhi, June 9
The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, and six Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) are among the Indian institutions which figured in the top 500 universities in QS Graduate Employability Rankings 2022 that were announced on Thursday.
London-based Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) has ranked 41 institutions from India this year, including seven new entrants in the 2023 edition, analysing 2,462 institutions and ranking 1,422 institutions in the world.
Three central universities — University of Delhi, University of Mumbai and University of Calcutta — also made it to the list that includes private universities such as OP Jindal Global University, Sonepat, and BITS, Pilani. Among the 41 Indian universities on the list, 12 improved, 12 maintained the status quo while 10 registered a decline. Seven universities are new entries.
In the faculty and student ratio (FSR) indicator, best performing universities are Savitribai Phule Pune University (225), OP Jindal Global University (235) and IISc, Bengaluru (276). Prominent Indian universities such as JNU, University of Delhi and Jamia Millia Islamia University slipped in the rankings. The DU slipped to the 521-530 rank category from the 501-510 bracket, JNU from 561-570 to the 601-650 bracket and Jamia Millia Islamia from 751-800 to 801-1,000 category. — TNS
Three central varsities on list
University of Delhi
University of Mumbai
University of Calcutta
Sonepat pvt varsity ranks no. 1 again
OP Jindal Global University emerged India’s number one private university for the third year in a row. “JGU is ranked in the 651-700 band, only private university from India among top 700,” an official statement said.
