IIT Bombay breaks into top 150 world rankings for universities

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 28

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, for the first time, has breached into the top 150 rankings of Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings 2023, released on Tuesday.



IIT Bombay was ranked 149 among top universities of the world. This is the highest ranking attained by IIT Bombay in the global rankings of universities. Last year, IIT Bombay was ranked 172.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), University of Cambridge and University of Oxford are the top three globally.

The 20th edition of the QS World University Rankings features 1,500 institutions across 104 locations and is the only ranking of its kind to emphasise employability and sustainability.

“This year, we've implemented our largest-ever methodological enhancement, introducing three new metrics: Sustainability, Employment Outcomes and International Research Network. The results draw on the analysis of 17.5m academic papers and the expert opinions of over 240,000 academic faculty and employers,” said the UK-based ranking agency Quacquarelli Symonds.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology celebrates 12 years at the top, the University of Cambridge retains second place, while the University of Oxford (third) climbs one position.

IIT Delhi comes in second at 197 in the 20th edition of the rankings, down from 174 last year while IISC Bangalore, last year's country leader, slipped to 225.

India has one less university in the top 200 rankings compared to the previous edition. This year, there are two more entries from India in the world's top 500 universities, with the University of Delhi (407) and Anna University (427) making their debut in the QS Rankings.