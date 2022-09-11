IIT entrance exam JEE-Advanced result announced

New Delhi, September 11
IIT Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Advanced 2022 results were declared on the official website of the engineering entrance exam jeeadv.ac.in on Sunday.
Candidates can check their scorecard at the website jeeadv.ac.in.
Those who cleared the JEE (Main) were eligible to sit for the JEE-Advanced.
