IIT entrance exam JEE-Advanced result announced; Vavilala Chidvila Reddy bags top rank

New Delhi, June 18
Hyderabad zone’s Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy has bagged the top rank in the IIT entrance exam JEE-Advanced, the results of which were announced on Sunday, officials said.
According to IIT-Guwahati, which conducted the exam this year, Reddy secured 341 out of 360 marks.
Nayakanti Naga Bhavya Sree from IIT-Hyderabad zone is the topper among females with 298 marks.
“A total of 1,80,372 appeared in both papers in IIT-JEE Advanced of which 43,773 have qualified. As many as 36,204 male students and 7,509 female students cleared JEE Advanced 2023,” a senior IIT Guwahati official said.
JEE-Main, which is the admission test for engineering colleges across the country, is the qualifying exam for JEE-Advanced.
The exam was conducted on June 4.
