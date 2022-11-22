IIT-Guwahati Director TG Sitharam is new AICTE chairman

PTI

New Delhi, November 22

IIT-Guwahati Director TG Sitharam has been appointed new chairman of the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), the Ministry of Education said on Tuesday.

Sitharam will take charge from University Grants Commission Chairman Jagadesh Kumar who was holding interim charge of the top post for the technical education regulator after Anil Sahasrabuddhe superannuated on September 1, 2021 upon turning 65.

"The Central Government hereby appoints, Prof TG Sitharam, Director, Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati, as Chairman, AICTE for a period of three years from the date of assumption of charge, or till attaining the age of 65 years or until further orders, whichever is earliest," the MoE said in an official notification.

Sitharam took over as the director of IIT-Guwahati in July 2019.

Prior to that, he was a professor at the department of civil engineering, Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore, after a stint as the chair professor in the energy and mechanical sciences at the institute.

He served at the IISc for around 27 years.