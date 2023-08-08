IIT-Hyderabad woman student from Odisha dies by suicide in hostel room

Hyderabad, August 8
A 21-year-old postgraduate student of IIT-Hyderabad allegedly died by suicide in her hostel room on the institute's campus in Sangareddy district of Telangana, police said on Tuesday.
This is the second suicide of an IIT-Hyderabad student in a span of a month.
In the latest incident, the first-year M-Tech student, hailing from Odisha, who had joined the course on July 26, was found hanging from the ceiling fan in the hostel room on Monday night by some of her classmates, they said.
According to a police official of Sangareddy Rural police station, some worried classmates went to the room and found her hanging after she did not come for lunch and dinner on Monday.
The IIT authorities informed the police about the incident and a case was registered.
In a suicide note purportedly written by the student, she mentioned about "some financial problem in the family" and reportedly took the extreme step as she was depressed about it, police said.
In July, a second-year B-Tech student of IIT-Hyderabad allegedly died by suicide in Visakhapatnam.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
No-confidence motion debate: Amit Shah appeals for peace in Manipur, says attempts to politicise issue shameful
Home Minister rules out change of guard in Manipur, question...
Harmanpreet’s double knocks Pakistan out of Asian Champions Trophy hockey, India emerge 4-0 winners
India will play Japan in semifinal on Friday, while Malaysia...
Haryana violence: BJP delegation visits Nuh to meet admin officials, AAP’s stopped
Police said AAP delegation was stopped and sent back in view...
You killed 'Bharat Mata' in Manipur, Rahul Gandhi targets Centre
The debate had been initiated by Congress leader Gaurav Gogo...
A hug, a wink, and now a kiss: Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha gestures under lens
The action brings misogyny in politics back to focus