 IIT Jodhpur researchers develop two-step process for treating textile wastewater : The Tribune India

IIT Jodhpur researchers develop two-step process for treating textile wastewater

Textile industries produce wastewater with complex compositions, including toxic compounds, turbidity, high color, inorganic and organic compounds

IIT Jodhpur researchers develop two-step process for treating textile wastewater

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, January 27

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Jodhpur, have developed a two-step process to treat textile wastewater before discharging it into natural water bodies.

The treatment includes an electrochemical processing of the sample in the first step, followed by a real-time photocatalytic degradation using novel ZnO caterpillars outgrown over carbon nanofibers in the second.

“This technology possesses several advantages, reducing the constraints of each process when applied separately, along with the complete degradation of pollutants, and no secondary pollution. The coloured wastewater from textile industries can be processed with the explored technique and the treated water re-used for various other purposes,” said Ankur Gupta, Assistant Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering, IIT Jodhpur.

Gupta explained that a wide range of synthetic dyes released by the textile industry endanger human and environmental health. Even trace amounts of synthetic dyes in water are easily visible and toxic to human health. Therefore, there is a need for innovative treatment techniques that can result in the destruction of dye molecules in waste water.

The findings were published in Materials Science and Engineering Journal.

“We need to think about recycling the wastewater and reusing the water wherever possible. There is an escalating need to address the problems associated with contaminated water which is the consequence of a huge number of steel and textile industries that release a large amount of polluted wastewater. Degradable organics, heavy metals, dyes, surfactants, and pH-controlled chemicals are among the contaminants found in textile effluents (TEs),” he said.

Textile industries, as one of the major consumers of water resources, produce wastewater with complex compositions, including toxic compounds, turbidity, high color, inorganic and organic compounds.

“In general, the type and quality of TEs (reactive dyes) used produce complex wastewater with a high risk of contamination and coloration. Most of the conventional procedures (precipitation, ion exchange, membrane filtering, etc.) are proving ineffective due to the wide variation in the composition of textile wastewater. Therefore, there is a need for an alternative solution to overcome this problem,” added Gupta.

The integrated process developed by the IIT team provides the high organic matter removal efficiency with better reduction of harsh colours present in the real textile samples.

“A facile fabrication approach is used to produce ZnO caterpillars outgrown over carbon nanofibers on Si substrate using vapor-liquid-solid method. A real-time textile wastewater degradation is monitored using the IoT technique by integrating a NodeMCU microcontroller board and a pH sensor.

“The laboratory-based proof-of-concept can be scaled up to process industrial released effluents and remediate wastewater,” he said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Investment in Adani group by LIC and SBI has exposed financial system to risk, alleges Congress

2
Entertainment

Miley Cyrus' Flowers sparks bizzare theory that her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth had secret fling with Jennifer Lawrence

3
Science Technology Explainer

As Big Tech is firing employees by thousands, what is driving layoffs and how worried should we be

4
Nation

Portrayed in R-Day tableau, Kerala’s ‘role model’ Karthyayani Amma struggles to make ends meet in real life

5
Nation

AAP’s Raghav Chadha, actress Parineeti Chopra named ‘Outstanding Achievers’ in UK

6
Trending

Italian twin sisters Francesca and Maria Ricciardi celebrate '200th' birthday in this heartening video

7
Diaspora

Moga youth living in Portugal booked for 'raping and cheating' Ludhiana woman

8
Chandigarh

January 27 declared holiday in Mohali schools which participated Republic Day celebrations

9
Nation

India issues notice to Pakistan for modification of Indus Water Treaty

10
Entertainment

Janhvi Kapoor says she can't believe Gandhi Godse - Ek Yudh is Tanisha Santoshi's first film

Don't Miss

View All
Canada's job vacancies declined in November 2022
Diaspora

Canada's job vacancies declined in November 2022

As Big Tech is firing employees by thousands, what is driving layoffs and how worried should we be
Science Technology Explainer

As Big Tech is firing employees by thousands, what is driving layoffs and how worried should we be

Virat Kohli's epic reaction as fans tease Shubman Gill with chants of Sara Ali Khan’s name is breaking the Internet: ‘Apni bhabhi kaisi ho…?’
Entertainment

Virat Kohli's epic reaction as fans tease Shubman Gill with chants of Sara Ali Khan's name is breaking the Internet: 'Apni bhabhi kaisi ho…?'

Worst impacts of sea level rise will hit earlier than thought: Study
Science Technology

Worst impacts of sea level rise will hit earlier than thought: Study

Asteroid coming exceedingly close to Earth, but will miss
World

Asteroid coming exceedingly close to Earth, but will miss

Chandigarh gets second flight to Goa
Chandigarh

Chandigarh gets second flight to Goa

Bangladesh man with fake passport caught at Coimbatore airport after he fails to sing national anthem
Trending

Bangladesh man with fake passport caught at Coimbatore airport after he fails to sing national anthem

For Basant Panchami, kites with Sidhu Moosewala’s pictures in demand
Punjab

For Basant Panchami, kites with Sidhu Moosewala’s pictures in demand

Top News

BBC documentary screening: Students gathered at DU’s north campus detained

BBC documentary: Delhi Police detain 24 students from DU Arts Faculty for planning to screen film

The action come days after a similar ruckus at Jawaharlal Ne...

Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra suspended temporarily in J-K due to security concerns

Had to call off Bharat Jodo Yatra today due to lack of security arrangements in Kashmir: Rahul Gandhi

Congress alleges breach of security and mismanagement of cro...

India issues notice to Pakistan for modification of Indus Water Treaty: Govt sources

India issues notice to Pakistan for modification of Indus Water Treaty

The Indian intention has been conveyed via a notice sent on ...

Charge-sheet filed in Morbi bridge collapse case; Jaysukh Patel of Oreva Group named 10th accused

Charge-sheet filed in Morbi bridge collapse case; Jaysukh Patel of Oreva Group named 10th accused

The charge-sheet, which runs into more than 1,200 pages, is ...

Sensex tumbles 874 points on selling in banking shares, Reliance Industries; biggest single day slide in more than a month

Sensex tumbles 874 points after report on Adani group, FII caution; biggest single-day loss in more than a month

Close at three-month lows due to selling in banking, financi...


Cities

View All

Bhagwant Mann, Arvind Kejriwal dedicate 400 new mohalla clinics to people of Punjab

Bhagwant Mann, Arvind Kejriwal dedicate 400 new mohalla clinics to people of Punjab

Aam Aadmi Clinics: Will mere change of name improve health services?

Feasibility study for metro systems in Punjab cities under way

Bikram Singh Majithia shuns claims on Aam Aadmi clinics

Regional Passport Office, Amritsar, refutes MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla’s allegations

Will make Punjab drug-free: Gajendra Shekhawat

Will make Punjab drug-free: BJP leader Gajendra Shekhawat

CBI court convicts Chandigarh Police constable in 2014 corruption case

CBI court convicts Chandigarh Police constable in 2014 corruption case

Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on January 28

January 27 declared holiday in Mohali schools which participated Republic Day celebrations

Punjab govt to construct 5,000 EWS flats in Mohali; 25,000 to come up across state

Protest march taken out in Mohali seeking release of ‘Bandi Singhs’

BBC documentary screening: Students gathered at DU’s north campus detained

BBC documentary: Delhi Police detain 24 students from DU Arts Faculty for planning to screen film

Supreme Court to list plea for MCD mayoral election for February 3

BBC documentary: Ambedkar University students claim electricity supply cut, police on campus

Delhi Police busts fake jobs racket with links to China, Dubai; 3 arrested

RTE Act: HC allows impleading Delhi government, CBSE in plea seeking common syllabus, curriculum across India

Teenager suffers deep cuts on face, neck due to Chinese string in Punjab’s Phagwara

Teenager suffers deep cuts on face, neck due to Chinese string in Punjab’s Phagwara

Col Sarfraz Singh to receive Vishisht Seva Medal

Jalandhar: Latifpura oustees to show black flags at R-Day function venue

Feasibility study for metro systems in Punjab cities under way

Republic Day function: Governor Purohit to unfurl Tricolour in Jalandhar

Moga youth living in Portugal booked for rape and cheating a Ludhiana woman

Moga youth living in Portugal booked for 'raping and cheating' Ludhiana woman

Waterlogging adds to woes of commuters after rain

20-year-old drug addict arrested for raping minor girl

Notice to Centre over ‘freezing’ of Ludhiana liquor vends

16 to be awarded at dist-level R-Day function today

Suspense over Navjot Sidhu’s release today continues; supporters upbeat, govt, jail authorities mum

Supporters upset as Navjot Singh Sidhu fails to get remission in sentence

Feasibility study for metro systems in Punjab cities under way

Patiala MC fails to curb manufacture, stocking of single-use plastic

Patiala MC launches help desk for instant resolution of issues

Citizens shouldn’t neglect their right to vote, says DC