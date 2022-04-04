IIT-Kanpur alumnus donates Rs 100 crore to alma mater

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 4

IIT Kanpur alumnus Rakesh Gangwal on Monday donated a whopping Rs 100 crore to support a major research venture at his alma mater.

The news of what is probably one of the largest personal donations made in the history of the institute was broken today by IIT Kanpur Director Abhay Karandikar.

“Here is the big news from IIT Kanpur,” Karandikar said on Twitter.

He added, “In an extraordinary gesture our alumnus Mr Rakesh Gangwal, co-founder of IndiGo airlines, has made one of the largest personal donations with a Rs 100 crore contribution focused on supporting the School of Medical Science and technology at IIT Kanpur.”

IIT Kanpur was established in 1959.