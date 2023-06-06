IIT-Madras best institute, seven IITs among top 10

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

New Delhi, June 5

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras, retained the top spot among the overall ranking of institutes in the country for the fifth consecutive year, while Bengaluru-based Indian Institute of Science (IISc) was adjudged second, followed by IIT-Delhi, according to the Education Ministry’s National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF).

Seven IITs — Madras, Delhi, Bombay, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Roorkee and Guwahati — figured in the top 10. The rankings were announced by Minister of State for Education Rajkumar Ranjan Singh.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, which was ranked ninth last year, improved its ranking to sixth this year, while Jawaharlal Nehru University retained its tenth position in the overall category.

The ranking framework evaluates institutions on five broad generic groups of parameters of teaching, learning and resources; research and professional practice; graduation outcomes; outreach and inclusivity; and perception.

Banaras Hindu University secured 11th rank, while Delhi University improved its position by one notch—from 23 last year to 22 this year.

In the college category, Miranda House, Delhi, bagged the first slot, while Hindu College, Delhi, got the second position and Presidency College, Chennai, stood third.

Prof Yogesh Singh, Vice Chancellor of Delhi University, said: “Among the top 15 colleges in NIRF-2023, nine colleges are under the University of Delhi.”

In the research category, IISc-Bangalore bagged the top position for the eighth year in a row while IIT-Madras secured the second position, and IIT-Delhi stood third.

The top management college is IIM-Ahmedabad, followed by IIM-Banglore in the second position and IIM-Kozhikode taking the third spot.

In the engineering college category, IIT-Madras stood at the top, while IIT-Delhi remained second and IIT-Bombay came third. Of the top 10 engineering colleges, eight are IITs.

The other two are National Institute of Technology (NIT) Tiruchirappalli (ninth) and Jadavpur University, Kolkata (10th).

PGI second best after AIIMS-Delhi

AIIMS-Delhi has been ranked the best medical institute. Chandigarh’s PGI comes second and Christian Medical College, Vellore, third.

At 44, PU down three notches

Panjab University (PU), Chandigarh, slipped down three positions — to the 44th rank — in the overall category of educational institutions. Over the past two years, the university’s overall ranking has dropped by six notches.