 IITs go global: IIT Delhi to set up campus in Abu Dhabi; MoU signed : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • IITs go global: IIT Delhi to set up campus in Abu Dhabi; MoU signed

IITs go global: IIT Delhi to set up campus in Abu Dhabi; MoU signed

While the Masters courses will be offered at the Abu Dhabi campus from January next year, the Bachelor-level programmes will be offered from September

IITs go global: IIT Delhi to set up campus in Abu Dhabi; MoU signed

Photo for representational purpose only.



PTI

New Delhi, July 15

The Ministry of Education and Abu Dhabi’s Education and Knowledge Department (ADEK) have signed an agreement for setting up the campus of IIT Delhi in the gulf country.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ongoing visit to the UAE. The MoU is part of the “IITs go global” campaign. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi is the second IIT to announce setting up an offshore campus. Last week, IIT Madras had signed an MoU for setting up its campus in Tanzania’s Zanzibar.

“MoU for establishment of @iitdelhi campus in Abu Dhabi in the presence of Hon. PM @narendramodiji unfolds a new chapter in internationalisation of India’s education,” Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan tweeted.

“An exemplar of #NewIndia’s innovation and expertise, the IIT Delhi campus in UAE will be an edifice of India and UAE friendship. It will set a brand new template for leveraging the power of knowledge for both mutual prosperity and global good as envisioned in NEP,” he added.

While the Masters courses will be offered at the Abu Dhabi campus from January next year, the Bachelor-level programmes will be offered from September.

The academic programmes, inputs and pedagogy will be provided by IIT Delhi and degrees will be conferred by IIT Delhi too.

“Setting up of an IIT campus in the UAE was envisioned in the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) signed between the top leadership of the two countries in early 2022. In due course, IIT Delhi was identified by the Ministry of Education to roll out this effort of strategic importance to the country,” an IIT Delhi statement said.

IIT Delhi - Abu Dhabi is envisioned to be a research centric campus of IIT Delhi which will offer degrees at undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral level, and will contribute to the research and academic eco-system of Abu Dhabi and the UAE.

“IIT Delhi - Abu Dhabi is expected to offer a diverse range of programmes covering Energy and Sustainability, Artificial Intelligence, Computer Science and Engineering, Healthcare, Mathematics and Computing and other disciplines of engineering, sciences and humanities. IIT Delhi has already initiated outreach programmes for school students from the UAE as parts of its offerings for the academic eco-system of the country. Short courses and executive programmes for the industry are expected to start soon,” the statement added.

#Narendra Modi

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab flood catastrophe: 'Where is the government, leaders only coming to click photos for social media'; anger grows as flood situation worsens

2
Punjab

No option but to let Sutlej water flow into Pakistan if Haryana, Rajasthan don’t help absorb excess water, Punjab tells BBMB

3
Himachal

Supreme Court Collegium recommends two advocates and one judicial officer for appointment as Himachal High Court judges

4
Punjab

Haryana, Rajasthan not ready to absorb additional water: Punjab to BBMB

5
Himachal

Grant MBBS admission to student: HC

6
Punjab

Bambhia gang member under treatment escapes from hospital where Lawrence Bishnoi is admitted

7
Haryana

Rewari: 600 acres near AIIMS project to be declared ‘controlled area’

8
Punjab

Punjab rain fury: Patiala, Sangrur, Ludhiana, Moga among 15 worst flood-hit districts as Sutlej, Ghaggar overflow

9
Punjab

Monsoon fury: Only 3 of 25 breaches plugged in Punjab

10
Himachal

Kalka-Shimla highway in poor condition, tomato trade hit

Don't Miss

View All
Taken for kittens, leopard cubs brought home in Nuh
Haryana

Taken for kittens, leopard cubs brought home in Nuh

Choked water passages behind flooding: Experts
Punjab

Choked water passages behind Punjab flooding, say Experts

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM
Himachal

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM

Hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts
Himachal

Atithi Devo Bhava: Himachal hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts

‘Don’t turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles’
Chandigarh

'Don't turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles'

Heavy rains drench Punjab, more downpour expected over Amritsar, Gurdaspur
Punjab

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear in Punjab; flood-like situation in Patiala, Mohali leaves residents harried

Chandigarh records highest 24-hour July rain in 23 years
Chandigarh

Chandigarh breaks 23-year record of highest rain in July

Himachal Pradesh rain fury; IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

Top News

Punjab rain fury: Patiala, Moga, Ludhiana among 15 worst flood-hit districts as Sutlej, Ghaggar overflows

Punjab rain fury: Patiala, Sangrur, Ludhiana, Moga among 15 worst flood-hit districts as Sutlej, Ghaggar overflow

Over 22,000 people have been moved to safety from waterlogge...

Sultanpur Lodhi MLA Rana Inder Partap Singh booked for breaking bundh

Rain fury: Sultanpur Lodhi MLA Rana Inder Partap Singh booked for breaking bundh

Did it to provide outlet to flooded waters towards Kali Bein...

'Where is the government, leaders only coming to click photos for social media': Anger grows as flood situation worsens in Punjab

Punjab flood catastrophe: 'Where is the government, leaders only coming to click photos for social media'; anger grows as flood situation worsens

19 dead, over 35 villages of Samana and Shutrana of Patiala ...

IMD issues Orange alert for heavy rain in 7 Himachal districts for next 72 hours

IMD issues Orange alert for heavy rain in 7 Himachal districts for next 72 hours

Rain to be less than the rains received in the previous week...

As floodwaters recede in Punjab, Haryana; threat of water-borne diseases looms large

As floodwaters recede in Punjab, Haryana; threat of water-borne diseases looms large

39 people have died in rain-related incidents in Punjab and ...


Cities

View All

Robber shot dead in police encounter

Robber shot dead in police encounter

4 members of family held for minor girl’s kidnapping, murder

Water flow in Beas, Ravi rivers remains below danger mark

Kin of Sudhir Suri's murder suspect fear for his safety

‘First Park’ not exactly on top in terms of amenities

Chandigarh invites bids for pollution audit, eyes carbon neutral tag by 2030

Chandigarh invites bids for pollution audit, eyes carbon neutral tag by 2030

Sukhna Lake water level rises, floodgate opened again

Toddler run over by SUV in Sector 37, Chandigarh

As Chandigarh battled deluge, MP Kirron Kher nowhere to be seen: Congress

Bapu Dham bridge restored, commuters from Panchkula, Mani Majra breathe easy

Yamuna level receding slowly, situation to normalise soon if there is no more heavy rain: Delhi CM Kejriwal

Delhi floods: Situation to normalise soon if there is no more heavy rain, says Kejriwal

Delhi floods caused under conspiracy by BJP, claims AAP

Three boys drown, were bathing in floodwaters

Excise Policy Scam : SC seeks response from CBI, ED on Sisodia’s bail pleas

Govt notifies transfer of three judges from Punjab and Haryana, Delhi and Allahabad HCs

Relief work continues in water-hit areas of Kapurthala district

Relief work continues in water-hit areas of Kapurthala district

Bhagwant Mann visits flood-hit areas in Shahkot, slams delay in silt removal

3rd time unlucky: Crops inundated, shops damaged in Jalandhar district

Beekeepers in deep waters: Boxes swept away, apiaries inundated

Villagers protest at bundh, want govt to understand their misery

Buddha Nullah water level recedes by 1.25 ft

Buddha Nullah water level recedes by 1.25 ft

Polluted water from Ganda Nullah causes untold damage, residents want survey, relief

Opposition leaders slam government, depts

Tragedy a lesson on how violations cause irreversible catastrophe: Probe

Tomato prices will not come down for another 10-15 days, say arhtiyas

Teenager washed away in Patiala’s Badi Nadi

Teenager washed away in Patiala’s Badi Nadi

Floodwater recedes, Patiala residents count losses

35 villages of Samana, Shutrana hit hard by flood

Dengue: Health teams spray larvicide in stagnant waters

Patiala MC launches helpline to lift carcasses