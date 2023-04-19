IITs should have zero tolerance for bias: Pradhan

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 18

Amid the rising cases of suicides in educational institutions, the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday asked Directors of the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) to be proactive in providing support to students.

Expressing pain regarding recent cases of suicides at IITs, he sought a zero tolerance mechanism for discrimination on the IIT campuses.

The minister said this while chairing a meeting of the IIT Council, the apex coordination body of all 23 premier engineering colleges, at Bhubaneswar in Odisha.

The Chairmen and Directors of all IITs attended the meeting, which was the first meeting after a gap of two years.

On February 12, a first-year B Tech student at IIT-Bombay had jumped off the seventh floor of his hostel on the campus. He had alleged caste discrimination by his peers.