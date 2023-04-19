IITs should have zero tolerance for bias: Pradhan

New Delhi, April 18
Amid the rising cases of suicides in educational institutions, the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday asked Directors of the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) to be proactive in providing support to students.
Expressing pain regarding recent cases of suicides at IITs, he sought a zero tolerance mechanism for discrimination on the IIT campuses.
The minister said this while chairing a meeting of the IIT Council, the apex coordination body of all 23 premier engineering colleges, at Bhubaneswar in Odisha.
The Chairmen and Directors of all IITs attended the meeting, which was the first meeting after a gap of two years.
On February 12, a first-year B Tech student at IIT-Bombay had jumped off the seventh floor of his hostel on the campus. He had alleged caste discrimination by his peers.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Himachal Pradesh BJP chief Suresh Kashyap submits resignation to Nadda
Kashyap cited 'personal reasons' for resigning from his post
Sikhism to be part of Virginia school curriculum
The new standards will give more than a million students in ...