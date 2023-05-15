ED issues fresh summons to NCP MLA Jayant Patil in money-laundering case

PTI

Mumbai, May 15

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued fresh summons to Maharashtra NCP president and MLA Jayant Patil for questioning in a money-laundering case linked to alleged financial irregularities in the now bankrupt financial services firm IL&FS, official sources said on Monday.

The 61-year-old MLA from Islampur seat of Maharashtra was issued the first summons for appearance on May 12 but he had sought deferment for about 10 days citing personal and official engagements.

The politician has now been asked to appear on May 22, sources said.

Patil, a former minister of home and finance, is also the state president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and is a seven-term legislator.

He had told reporters last week that he never had any association or financial dealing with IL&FS.

Alleged payment of some "commission amount" by some accused companies to entities linked to Patil are under the scanner of the agency and it is understood he will be questioned about these transactions and his statement recorded under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services Limited (IL&FS) filed for bankruptcy in 2018.