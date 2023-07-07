I’m NCP chief & still effective: Sharad Pawar

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 6

NCP chief Sharad Pawar today asserted his effectiveness remains unchanged regardless of whether he is 82 or 92 years old and that he is the president of the party.

“I am still effective, whether I am 82 or 92 and I am the president of the party,” Sharad said after the party’s national executive meeting in Delhi. He said this while responding to recent remarks made by his nephew Ajit Pawar, who took a veiled swipe at his age.

Ajit’s comment stirred discontent among party members and loyalists, triggering a series of reactions.

‘82 or 92, no stopping’ “Question doesn’t arise about stopping. Now, I will work more effectively, whether 82 or 92 it doesn’t matter,” said Sharad Pawar in response to retirement jibe by Ajit Pawar, who had stated: “You are 82-83, aren’t you going to stop?” Bhujbal: Made move after consulting legal experts to avoid disqualification

Ajit had indirectly blamed Sharad, who is 82 years old, for the NCP’s missed opportunity to have a Chief Minister in Maharashtra despite having the support of a majority of MLAs in 2014.

“Today’s meeting helped boost our morale... I am the president of NCP,” he said as he presided over a crucial national executive meeting here. He further said now, whatever “we need to say, we will say it before the Election Commission of India”.

Sources say the EC has received a petition from Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar staking claim to the NCP and party symbol, while the poll panel is also in the receipt of a caveat from Jayant Patil, who is with the Sharad group.

Patil also informed the poll panel they have initiated a disqualification process against nine MLAs who joined the Eknath Shinde-BJP government in the state on Sunday. Earlier briefing the media, NCP leader and Sharad Pawar loyalist PC Chacko said eight resolutions were passed in the meeting of the national executive committee. He said the “truth will come out” on Ajit’s claim of having majority, as the party organisation was behind senior Pawar.

“The NCP working committee approves decision to expel Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare and nine MLAs, who joined hands with NDA. Sharad Pawar was elected national president. We don’t take seriously claims of someone being national president,” Chako said, adding every three years, the NCP held elections and people were elected regularly. The resolutions passed by the working committee include a stand against the undemocratic and unconstitutional actions of the BJP government and misuse of government agencies against the Opposition. It also condemned the central government policies resulting in spiralling inflation, unemployment and women’s plight. Meanwhile, the Ajit Pawar-led faction claimed the meeting of the NCP working committee called by Sharad had “no legal sanctity”.

“It is learnt from various media reports that Sharad has called a meeting of the national executive/national working committee/national office-bearers/state party presidents of the Nationalist Congress Party today in New Delhi,” a statement on behalf of Ajit Pawar said.

“Ajit Pawar has been elected as the national president of the NCP on June 30 with the overwhelming support of the majority of elected representatives of NCP as well as the members working on different organisational post,” it said. Ajit and eight of his colleagues joined the Eknath Shinde government on July 2.

Rahul meets Maharashtra veteran

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called on Sharad Pawar and expressed solidarity with the veteran leader. Gandhi was closeted with Pawar and other NCP leaders for nearly 30 minutes at Pawar’s residence. “Rahul extended support to Pawar and resolved to fight BJP together,” said a senior NCP leader. PTI

Shinde group sending feelers: Sena (UBT)

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Vinayak Raut claimed some MLAs from rival Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde were in touch with his party after NCP’s Ajit Pawar joined the government. Shiv Sena deputy leader Uday Samant, however, dismissed claims, saying six of 13 MLAs from Uddhav faction were, in fact, in touch with him. PTI