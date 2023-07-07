 I'm NCP chief & still effective: Sharad Pawar : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • I'm NCP chief & still effective: Sharad Pawar

I'm NCP chief & still effective: Sharad Pawar

Working committee okays expulsion of 2 MPs, 9 MLAs | Ajit says meet has no legal sanctity

I'm NCP chief & still effective: Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar during a meeting with party leaders at his residence in New Delhi. PTI



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 6

NCP chief Sharad Pawar today asserted his effectiveness remains unchanged regardless of whether he is 82 or 92 years old and that he is the president of the party.

“I am still effective, whether I am 82 or 92 and I am the president of the party,” Sharad said after the party’s national executive meeting in Delhi. He said this while responding to recent remarks made by his nephew Ajit Pawar, who took a veiled swipe at his age.

Ajit’s comment stirred discontent among party members and loyalists, triggering a series of reactions.

‘82 or 92, no stopping’

“Question doesn’t arise about stopping. Now, I will work more effectively, whether 82 or 92 it doesn’t matter,” said Sharad Pawar in response to retirement jibe by Ajit Pawar, who had stated: “You are 82-83, aren’t you going to stop?”

  • Bhujbal: Made move after consulting legal experts to avoid disqualification

Ajit had indirectly blamed Sharad, who is 82 years old, for the NCP’s missed opportunity to have a Chief Minister in Maharashtra despite having the support of a majority of MLAs in 2014.

“Today’s meeting helped boost our morale... I am the president of NCP,” he said as he presided over a crucial national executive meeting here. He further said now, whatever “we need to say, we will say it before the Election Commission of India”.

Sources say the EC has received a petition from Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar staking claim to the NCP and party symbol, while the poll panel is also in the receipt of a caveat from Jayant Patil, who is with the Sharad group.

Patil also informed the poll panel they have initiated a disqualification process against nine MLAs who joined the Eknath Shinde-BJP government in the state on Sunday. Earlier briefing the media, NCP leader and Sharad Pawar loyalist PC Chacko said eight resolutions were passed in the meeting of the national executive committee. He said the “truth will come out” on Ajit’s claim of having majority, as the party organisation was behind senior Pawar.

“The NCP working committee approves decision to expel Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare and nine MLAs, who joined hands with NDA. Sharad Pawar was elected national president. We don’t take seriously claims of someone being national president,” Chako said, adding every three years, the NCP held elections and people were elected regularly. The resolutions passed by the working committee include a stand against the undemocratic and unconstitutional actions of the BJP government and misuse of government agencies against the Opposition. It also condemned the central government policies resulting in spiralling inflation, unemployment and women’s plight. Meanwhile, the Ajit Pawar-led faction claimed the meeting of the NCP working committee called by Sharad had “no legal sanctity”.

“It is learnt from various media reports that Sharad has called a meeting of the national executive/national working committee/national office-bearers/state party presidents of the Nationalist Congress Party today in New Delhi,” a statement on behalf of Ajit Pawar said.

“Ajit Pawar has been elected as the national president of the NCP on June 30 with the overwhelming support of the majority of elected representatives of NCP as well as the members working on different organisational post,” it said. Ajit and eight of his colleagues joined the Eknath Shinde government on July 2.

Rahul meets Maharashtra veteran

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called on Sharad Pawar and expressed solidarity with the veteran leader. Gandhi was closeted with Pawar and other NCP leaders for nearly 30 minutes at Pawar’s residence. “Rahul extended support to Pawar and resolved to fight BJP together,” said a senior NCP leader. PTI

Shinde group sending feelers: Sena (UBT)

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Vinayak Raut claimed some MLAs from rival Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde were in touch with his party after NCP’s Ajit Pawar joined the government. Shiv Sena deputy leader Uday Samant, however, dismissed claims, saying six of 13 MLAs from Uddhav faction were, in fact, in touch with him. PTI

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Punjab-origin girl 'buried alive' by ex-boyfriend in Australia in 'act of revenge', court hears

2
World

Any direct attacks on Indian mission 'completely unacceptable', says UK amid Khalistani threats

3
Nation

Punjab Regiment to represent Indian Army at Bastille Day parade in France

4
Haryana

Haryana announces monthly pension for unmarried people, widowers

5
Science Technology

Zuckerberg-Musk fight's first round: Meta launches 'Twitter Killer' Threads app, crosses 2 mn sign-ups in two hours

6
World

Prachanda’s remark on India stirs up storm in Nepal; Opposition demands PM’s resignation

7
Nation

Damage control: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan washes feet of tribal labourer involved in urination case

8
Nation

PM Modi to dedicate to nation six-lane greenfield expressway section of Amritsar-Jamnagar Economic Corridor on July 8

9
Nation

Incumbent on host governments to provide security: India over threats to diplomats by Khalistani groups in Canada, few other countries

10
Nation

Sharad Pawar asserts he's NCP president; says 82 or 92 years, will work more effectively to rebuild party

Don't Miss

View All
Heavy rain alert for next 4 days
Himachal

Heavy rain alert in Himachal for next 4 days

In death, man gives fresh lease of life to 4
Chandigarh

In death, Mohali man gives fresh lease of life to 4

Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident in Los Angeles, rushed to hospital for surgery
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident in Los Angeles, undergoes surgery: Report

25K teacher posts vacant in Haryana government schools
Haryana

25K teacher posts vacant in Haryana government schools

Pakistan woman connects with Noida man online while playing PUBG; comes to India with her 4 kids
Delhi

Pakistan woman connects with Noida man online while playing PUBG; comes to India with her 4 kids

‘Justifiably viral’: Elderly couple recreates ‘Rimjhim Gire Saawan’ across streets in Mumbai; Anand Mahindra shares video, netizens in awe
Trending

‘Justifiably viral’: Elderly couple recreates ‘Rimjhim Gire Saawan’ across streets in Mumbai; Anand Mahindra shares video, netizens in awe

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab
Punjab

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City
Diaspora

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City

Top News

I’m NCP chief & still effective: Sharad Pawar

I'm NCP chief & still effective: Sharad Pawar

Working committee okays expulsion of 2 MPs, 9 MLAs | Ajit sa...

Competition fine, not cheating: Twitter threatens to sue Meta over ‘copycat' Threads platform

Competition fine, not cheating: Twitter threatens to sue Meta over ‘copycat' Threads platform

Oppn walks out of meet over Manipur

Oppn walks out of meet over Manipur

Punjab CM Mann, wife wedding anniversary today; celebrities among politicians to attend

Punjab CM Mann, wife first wedding anniversary today; celebrities among politicians to attend

Freedom of expression doesn’t mean free hand to terrorists: MEA to Trudeau

Freedom of expression doesn't mean free hand to terrorists: MEA to Trudeau


Cities

View All

Crackdown on illegal IELTS centres

Crackdown on illegal IELTS centres

Cop held for kidnapping doc

Publishing house owner’s son escapes kidnapping attempt

Metro bus service resumes partially

Tangled wires, cables mar beauty of Green Avenue

7,424 fee defaulters may lose vending licence in Chandigarh

7,424 fee defaulters may lose vending licence in Chandigarh

Road blockade position seemingly same, says High Court

Vacate flats in a month: CHB to two occupants

Prof not reinstated, HC tells Adviser to appear in person on next hearing

Court junks DSP’s plea to replace him as SIT head

Life term without remission for four Delhi blast convicts

Life term without remission for four Delhi blast convicts

FIR against Mahira Homes for submitting forged papers

Sisodia moves SC for bail in excise policy scam cases

CBI books defence firm for Rs 30-crore loan fraud

GST collection up 15% in first quarter, says Kejriwal

Old Pension Sangharsh panel questions delay in govt report

Old Pension Sangharsh panel questions delay in govt report

One dead, two injured in multiple vehicle collision

Jalandhar goes to the dogs as MC fails to check canine menace

Cable mess: Tangled wires deface Central Town locality

Jalandhar’s famous Partap Bagh Park cries for maintenance

Buddha Nullah overflows on Tajpur Road, over 100 shanties inundated

Buddha Nullah overflows on Tajpur Road, over 100 shanties inundated

Five members of inter-state weapon supply gang nabbed

24x7 water supply project likely to begin soon: MC chief

Man’s body with severed head found

Now, cops to carry gadgets for smart policing

Lacking DEB approval, Punjabi varsity puts off ODL admissions

Lacking DEB approval, Punjabi varsity puts off ODL admissions

Jail inmates’ grouses heard, apprised of free legal aid

All-India Urdu Mushaira

Two lives snuffed out in accidents

5 plays enacted at 'Garden Natak Mela'