IMD issues red alert for Himachal, Uttarakhand

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 8

After receiving heavy rain today, the northwest region, especially Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi, is expected to receive more rain tomorrow.

The IMD has issued a red alert for Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand for tomorrow. A lot of pilgrims travel in these states during this time of the month. They have been advised to stay alert.

Until 5 pm today, Ferozepur in Punjab received 108 mm of rainfall, while Delhi recorded 126.1 mm. The IMD said this was the highest rainfall recorded in the national Capital in 24 hours after 2003 when Delhi had received 133.4 mm on July 10. Chandigarh also received heavy rain. In Haryana, Yamunanagar district received the highest rainfall at 83.55 mm. Meanwhile, the IMD advised people to avoid travel and stay indoors tomorrow. The department said the region would witness waterlogging, landslides and damage to standing crops. The IMD had issued an orange alert for Punjab, Haryana and Delhi for tomorrow.

“Very heavy rainfall activity over the western Himalayan region and adjoining plains of northwest and west India is expected on July 9,” it stated.