IMD predicts relief from heatwave from June 16

New Delhi, June 9
The maximum temperature in Delhi-NCR and other parts of northwest India will come down by a few notches over the weekend, but no major relief is likely till June 15, the India Meteorological Department said on Thursday.
It said moisture-laden easterly winds will bring a significant relief in the region from June 16 onwards.
"There is a heatwave warning for a few places in Delhi on Thursday but a steep rise in the temperature is not predicted," senior IMD scientist R K Jenamani said.
He said the temperature will come down on June 11-12 but a major relief is not expected till June 15.
There will be cloudy weather over the weekend but there are less chances of rainfall, he added.
The temperature will hover between 40 degrees Celsius and 43 degrees Celsius.
"The region may see thunderstorms and rainfall due to moisture-laden easterly winds June 16 onwards which is expected to bring a significant relief from the heat," he said.
Jenamani said conditions are favourable for the further advance of monsoon over Goa and some more parts of parts of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu in the next two days.
