IMD predicts two spells of rain, snow in North India this week

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 13

The weather department has predicted two spells of rain and snow in many parts of North India during this week as a result of two different western disturbances prevailing over the region.

Under the influence of a fresh feeble western disturbance isolated to scattered light rainfall and snowfall is very likely over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on February 15 and 16, according to a bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday morning.

Another western disturbance is expected to bring in scattered to fairly widespread light rainfall and snowfall over the western Himalayan region and light isolated to scattered rainfall over the plains of northwest India from February 17 to 20, the bulletin added.

The IMD has also forecast a gradual rise in minimum temperatures by 2 to 4 degree Celsius over most parts of northwest India during the next four days. Further, shallow to moderate fog conditions during night and morning hours are very likely to prevail in isolated places in parts of Punjab and Haryana during the next 48 hours.