Impossible, don't share ideologies: Rahul Gandhi on Varun Gandhi joining Congress

Dasuya (Hoshiarpur), Jan 17

Putting to rest all speculations on BJP MP Varun Gandhi aligning with the Congress, former party president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said he could meet and hug his cousin, but had huge ideological differences with him.

“He is in the BJP. If he walks in here, there might be a problem for him. I can never go to the RSS office. You will have to behead me before that,” said Rahul.

He said “Varun had tried to tell many years ago that the RSS was doing good work”. “I told him that if you know what our family has stood for, you will not accept it. Still, I can hug him but cannot accept his ideologies. Impossible!” said Rahul here.

