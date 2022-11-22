Imran Khan had sold a gold medal received from India, says Pakistan minister

Islamabad, November 22

Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif claimed that former premier Imran Khan had sold a gold medal which he had received from India.

Asif said he was told at a programme that the PTI chairman had sold a gold medal which he had received from India, the Express Tribune reported.

Khan had been disqualified by the Election Commission of Pakistan for making "false statements and incorrect declaration" in the Toshakhana issue, the Express Tribune reported.

On September 8, the PTI chief admitted in a written reply that he had sold at least four presents he had received during his tenure as premier.

Asif claimed that the PTI members used to ask Imran for funds for the constituencies but the former premier would instead ask them for sloganeering against the incumbent government.

"Imran has gone mad for power," he added. IANS