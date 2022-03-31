Imran Khan’s govt totters as key ally switches sides

Gen Naravane reviews preparedness along borders

Imran Khan’s govt totters as key ally switches sides

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s chances of retaining his government ahead of a no-confidence vote in the first week of April turned slimmer after the ruling coalition’s largest ally, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), made a midnight switch to the combined Opposition which has decided on former PM Nawaz Sharif’s brother Shahbaz as his replacement. - File photo

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 30

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s chances of retaining his government ahead of a no-confidence vote in the first week of April turned slimmer after the ruling coalition’s largest ally, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), made a midnight switch to the combined Opposition which has decided on former PM Nawaz Sharif’s brother Shahbaz as his replacement.

Battered by his party members turning dissidents and a party from Balochistan also casting its lot with the Opposition, Khan sought to combat the latest blow by hinting that his ouster was being masterminded by foreign forces unhappy with Pakistan’s role in Afghanistan.

Khan has been brandishing a cable sent on March 7 by then Pakistan’s ambassador to the US Asad Majeed Khan, which warned of “dire consequences” if he continued to stay in power. Upholding the no-confidence motion as a “democratic” right in a parliamentary democracy, he, however, said the current no-trust move was “funded by foreign powers”. The cable, Khan said, was sent to Islamabad a day before the combined Opposition tabled its no- confidence motion on March 8.

With 172 votes needed for a majority in the Lower House of 342 members, a member of the combined Opposition and the chief of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam Fazl, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, claimed the support of 175 MPs and asked the PM to resign. On paper at least, the MQM-P’s support means the Opposition bloc may have the requisite number of votes to vote out Khan and his government.

His unlikely ally and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chief Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari also said the overnight change of stance by the MQM-P meant the PM had lost the majority and should quit. The PM-in-waiting Shahbaz Sharif, whose PML (Nawaz) till recently was perennially at odds with the PPP, also wanted the “selected PM” to resign to set a new tradition.

The Opposition bloc accuses Khan of mismanaging the economy, foreign policy and resorting to heavy-handed measures against critics. No Pakistan Prime Minister has ever served a full five-year term. But no Pakistan PM has ever been ousted by a no-confidence motion either.

Khan though is going to fight till the last ball, said his confidant Sheikh Rashid. The Pakistan PM said foreign powers could not accept a leadership that worked for the people of Pakistan and criticised the US’ War on Terror, saying Pakistan “sacrificed its interest” for foreign powers but they never “valued” its sacrifices. He appealed to his party members and those still supporting his government to either abstain or not turn up to vote on the no-confidence motion.

Khan’s PTI has 155 members and requires 17 more votes to prove its majority. With its own members turning dissidents, observers feel it is a bridge too far for the first-time PM.

Foreign powers to blame, says Imran

Alleging that the no-trust move has been “funded by foreign powers”, Imran Khan has been brandishing a cable sent on March 7 by then Pakistan’s envoy to US Asad Majeed Khan which warned of “dire consequences” if he stayed in power

PTI short of numbers, defections mount

  • Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has 155 members and requires 17 more votes to prove majority in 342-member House
  • With its own members turning dissidents, observers feel it is tough call for the first-time Prime Minister

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Private schools can't hike fee in Punjab this year, Bhagwant Mann's big decision on education

2
Entertainment

Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali posts 'Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood will be exposed', has Aishwarya Rai Bachchan mention in it

3
Punjab

Toll hike from April 1, farmers threaten stir in Punjab

4
World

Imran Khan no-confidence motion: Pakistan PM loses parliamentary majority after main ally quits coalition, pushes him closer to ouster

5
Entertainment

Bhagwant Mann congratulates Harnaaz Kaur for bringing crown back to India after 21 years as Miss Universe meets Punjab CM

6
Delhi

Conspiracy to murder Kejriwal after poll defeat in Punjab: Delhi CM Sisodia’s sensational claim

7
Punjab

Russia-Ukraine War impact: At Rs 2,300 per quintal, wheat sells above MSP in Punjab

8
Chandigarh

Union home ministry issues notification for implementation of Central Service Rules in Chandigarh; to be effective from April 1

9
Punjab

9 office-bearers of various Punjab boards, corporations resign

10
Ludhiana

Ludhiana blast case: NIA raids house of alleged suicide bomber in Khanna

Don't Miss

View All
Tamil Nadu youth pays Rs 2.5 lakh in Rs 1 coins for his dream bike
Nation

Tamil Nadu youth pays Rs 2.5 lakh in Rs 1 coins for his dream bike

Viral video: Anand Mahindra hails man balancing sack on his head while riding a bicycle, calls him ‘human segway’
Trending

Viral video: Anand Mahindra hails man balancing sack on his head while riding a bicycle, calls him ‘human segway’

Abandoned by flock, tiny bird shelters in UK woman’s hair for 84 days
Trending

Abandoned by flock, tiny bird shelters in UK woman’s hair for 84 days

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh

Shanghai begins China’s biggest Covid lockdown in two years
World

Shanghai begins China's biggest Covid lockdown in two years

CCTV cameras go live, 215 challaned
Chandigarh

CCTV cameras go live in Chandigarh, 215 challaned

Sridevi, Sidharth Shukla to Sushant Rajput, Bollywood stars whose properties went to charity after their death
Entertainment

Sridevi, Sidharth Shukla to Sushant Rajput, Bollywood stars whose properties went to charity after their death

Viral video: Entire school erupts in joy as blind girl scores in basketball game
World

Viral video: Blind student scores in basketball game, watch the entire school erupt in joy

Top Stories

Imran Khan’s govt totters as key ally switches sides

Imran Khan’s govt totters as key ally switches sides

Gen Naravane reviews preparedness along borders

Make Bay of Bengal bridge of connectivity: PM Modi

Make Bay of Bengal bridge of connectivity: PM Modi

BIMSTEC inks agreements on security, tech transfer I Adopts ...

Antony Blinken speaks to S Jaishankar on Ukraine, global slowdown

Antony Blinken speaks to S Jaishankar on Ukraine, global slowdown

Leaders from Germany, Mexico meet Doval, EAM; Lavrov visit ...

BJP-AAP slugfest over ‘Kashmir Files’

BJP-AAP slugfest over ‘Kashmir Files’

BJP: Kejriwal incorrigible liar I Bid to kill him after Pb d...

No-confidence motion: Trouble for Pakistan PM Imran Khan as ally MQM-P deserts ruling PTI

Imran Khan no-confidence motion: Pakistan PM loses parliamentary majority after main ally quits coalition, pushes him closer to ouster

PM Khan needs 172 votes in lower house of 342 to foil the bi...

Cities

View All

Amritsar: Man thrashed by people for ‘stealing’ motorcycle

Amritsar: Man thrashed by people for 'stealing' motorcycle

Major setback to Congress as Amritsar councillor Jatinderpal Singh Moti Bhatia joins AAP

Centre failed to double our income: Farmers

Bank strike taking toll on trade: Punjab Pradesh Beopar Mandal

Amritsar: Play highlights stress of living under lockdown

Lone labour court for 7 Malwa dists sans judge, litigants suffer

Lone labour court for 7 Malwa districts sans judge, litigants suffer

Give regular jobs: Health workers

Vigilance probe ordered into construction work at Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University

Mansa police set up 24-hour cyber help desk

Chandigarh residents to pay more for water

Chandigarh residents to pay more for water

Union home ministry issues notification for implementation of Central Service Rules in Chandigarh; to be effective from April 1

Chandigarh extends bird park timings

Delhi cops nab 3 for Youth Akali Dal leader Middukhera murder

Central Service Rules: Nurses' union organises thanksgiving rally in Chandigarh

BYJM activists damaged CCTV cameras, barriers at Kejriwal residence during protest: Sisodia

Conspiracy to murder Kejriwal after poll defeat in Punjab: Delhi CM Sisodia’s sensational claim

Lok Sabha clears the Delhi MCD merger Bill

Severe heat wave predicted in parts of Delhi on Wednesday, Thursday

2018 CS assault case: CM Kejriwal, his deputy kingpins of conspiracy, chief secretary tells court

Delhi Assembly passes Rs 75,800 crore budget

Cracks appeared due to digging in unapproved area, says MC chief

Cracks appeared due to digging in unapproved area, says Jalandhar MC chief

Leopard enters house, injures man in Mukerian

Jalandhar man alleges son 14-year-old being implicated in theft case

Jalandhar: Revenue Dept employees go on indefinite strike, public feel heat

Siddi dhamal, naati hold audiences captive

Ludhiana blast case: NIA teams carry out search operation in Khanna

Ludhiana blast case: NIA raids house of alleged suicide bomber in Khanna

Bhagat Singh hospital to be built on City Centre site: Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi

Only 2 Ludhiana Cong ex-MLAs attend meeting with Navjot Singh Sidhu

Two-day strike by bank staff, unions hit trade, industry in Ludhiana

Make report on road constructed with waste plastic, Mayor asks Ludhiana MC officials

Vax centres found shut after 2 pm in Patiala

Vaccination centres found shut after 2 pm in Patiala

Mahesh Bhatt makes docudrama on Punjabi Varsity officer’s book on prominent Indian Sikhs

Punjabi University passes Rs 207-cr deficit Budget

Patiala: Online faculty programme